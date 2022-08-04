Read on www.batterypower.com
Braves Fan Knocked Out By Two Mets Fans During Brawl
A Braves fan was knocked out cold during a brawl with two Mets fans at Citi Field.
Didi Gregorius Phillies release opens unnecessary Yankees can of worms
For the first time in quite a long time, the 2022 New York Yankees‘ vibes are quite noxious. Though their record sits at 70-36, they’ve scuffled as a 21-20 team for a month and a half, and have recently been bamboozled by both the Astros and Mets, mixing in some walk-off Red Sox losses for good measure.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. reveals troubling feeling behind struggles
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s well-documented struggles offensively have Atlanta Braves fans concerned. While Ronald Acuña Jr. may be an All-Star, it has not exactly been smooth sailing for the Atlanta Braves‘ most talented player since coming back from his torn ACL. Acuña may have gone yard in...
Yardbarker
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
James McCann catching for Mets on Thursday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 5.3 FanDuel points...
MLB odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
Don’t look now, but we have a diaper dandy for you out on the diamond! The Atlanta Braves will face off with the New York Mets in a battle for the NL East division at Citi Field on Thursday. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Braves-Mets prediction and pick will be unveiled.
Yankees’ forgotten bullpen ace returns with great (and misspelled) update
Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!
New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday
Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
Bucs conclude first full week of training camp with a Sunday skirmish or two
TAMPA — The tattered football truism of teams getting tired of hitting on each other manifested itself Sunday morning at the Bucs’ 10th practice of their broiling 2022 training camp. Among the series of small skirimishes that broke out before another standing-room-only throng of several hundred fans: second-year...
Tomas Nido sitting for Mets Saturday afternoon for Game 1
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nido is being replaced behind the plate by James McCann versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 221 plate appearances this season, Nido has a...
New ‘Greatest NFL Team of All Time’ Survey Yields Some Absurd Results
Breaking down the results of a new survey on the greatest NFL franchise of all time. The post New ‘Greatest NFL Team of All Time’ Survey Yields Some Absurd Results appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
