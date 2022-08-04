Charlotte family launches foundation to raise awareness of rare disease

Read on www.wcnc.com
Veterans are struggling to become homeowners. A Charlotte non-profit is offering a unique path for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is helping veterans realize the dream of homeownership through a program that is turning renters into homeowners. Community Link’s rent-to-own model put Bonnie Tate and her husband Stephan, a veteran, on the right path to becoming property owners. “My home, I can...
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
WCNC
YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?. It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.
Charlotte’s Latin community pleads for help in aiding incoming immigrants
Charlotte's Latin community is pleading for help in aiding immigrants coming into the Queen City.
WCNC
Kannapolis nonprofit helping those in need thanks to community donations
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The community rallied around a Kannapolis nonprofit by gifting hundreds of items from their Amazon Wish List. The mission of 1CAN is to help those in the Kannapolis and Concord area who need it most by filling seven area Blessing Boxes with food and personal hygiene items. People take what they need, when they need it. No questions asked.
Enderly Coffee Co., based in Charlotte, makes debut on area Walmart shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte coffee company is shaking up the shelves at area Walmart stores. Enderly Coffee Company is a West Charlotte small-batch coffee roaster that’s been part of the community since 2012. “The coffee that we’re putting on the shelves, it’s all specialty coffee, and it’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
Charlotte brow bar owner looks for renewed boost for Black-owned businesses during grand opening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Brows by Keke Brow Spa, beauty is boss. It's a one-stop shop to get all you may need to look and feel your best. "Basically all beauty enhancements for the face. brow lamination, brow tinting, micro shading. We also offer teeth whitening and facials as well,” Kejuana Ford, owner of Brows by Keke Brow Spa, said.
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Goat born without eyes finds new home with loving family
MONROE, N.C. — A baby goat born through a distressed labor and without eyes almost didn’t make it. The goat, Bernadette, is now living a new life with a loving family. Her new mom, Kayla Ball, says she was the first animal born on their farm in Monroe, North Carolina.
WCNC
Part 2: Essential Tools for Back-to-School and College
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The National Retail Federation predicts tech will be the most popular category during the Back-to-School and College shopping season. David Gregg, Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor partnered with the world’s leading tech companies to bring us his final installment of budget friendly essential tools for this year’s shopping season.
WCNC
Mental Health & Illness no longer stigmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking mental health and the difference between mental health and mental illness. License Therapist Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness is here to help us out. What is Mental Health?. Mental health is something we all have. It’s our emotional, psychological and...
WCNC
NC advocates working to make voting accessible for people with disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina gears up for the November election, advocates are working to make sure voting is accessible for everyone. Casting a ballot is supposed to be a smooth, easy process. However, for some, it can be quite the opposite. "That was a very horrible experience...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
WCNC
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
cn2.com
Goal Reached – Rock Hill Woman Purchases Wheelchair
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill woman who recently asked the community for help in getting a power wheelchair has reached her fundraiser goal of almost $4,000. Veronica Morris recently shared her story with CN2 News “Freedom is only a Wheelchair Away for Rock Hill Woman” said she can only walk about 15 minutes at a time due to the arthritis in her hands, hips, and feet, causing her to rely heavily on a wheel chair. Her physical disabilities make it hard for her to push herself in a wheelchair, which is why she reached out to the community to raise money on GoFundMe for a motorized wheelchair.
WCNC
