Pittsburgh City Paper wins 2022 Pittsburgh Black Media Federation awards

pghcitypaper.com
Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety
State Rep. Austin Davis' campaign tour for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor brought him back to his native Allegheny County today, where he urged supporters to back his positions on education, the economy, and community safety. Davis, whose district covers several impoverished communities in the Mon Valley, highlighted plans to support rural...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Digital Design Manager, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Project Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Grounded Strategies is seeking a Project Coordinator: Resident and Volunteer Resources to work with...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh nonprofit celebrates Black single mothers with new anthology
When She Thrives, a local nonprofit with a mission to help single mothers in the Pittsburgh region "move their families from poverty to prosperity through advocacy, education, personal, and professional development" is now helping six local women share their stories on an even larger scale. Pittsburgh mothers Alana Griffin, Sonte...
pghcitypaper.com
House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee has scheduled four hearings in Pittsburgh over the next week to discuss issues ranging from tax breaks for first responders to the future of healthcare following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. All four hearings will be open to the public...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A DREAM FULFILLED: State-of-the-art facility for the arts in Hill District is now open
TYIAN BATTLE, second from right, and others help cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the renovated Kaufmann Center, on Centre Avenue in the Hill District, July 22. It’s a place where people, particularly young people, can learn arts and other programs. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.)
macaronikid.com
Garden Bros Circus coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 18th to 21st!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball. Wheel of...
Four Pittsburgh accounting firms among the largest in U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Welcome to the 9-figures club, Schneider Downs. The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm moved up in the newly released annual ranking of the nation’s largest firms, bypassing its own 2021 revenue by almost 10%. What’s more, for the first time, the top 10 in Inside Public Accounting’s...
dsnews.com
One in 20 Americans Live in Inadequate Housing
American Housing Survey conducted by the Census Bureau for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has a disturbing statistic hidden among other larger findings—1 in 20, or 5%, of American homes don’t meet the standard of “a suitable living environment” as defined by the HUD.
Pittsburgh bank merger moves to next step as Standard fully becomes Dollar in 2023
PITTSBURGH — More than 14 months after Pittsburgh’s seventh-largest bank completed its acquisition of No. 19, conversion continues to unfold. On Sept. 6, Dollar Bank and Monroeville-based Standard AVB Financial Corp. will legally merge, Standard said in a letter sent earlier this week to its customers. It will operate as a division of Dollar.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
pghcitypaper.com
Historic Freedom Corner suffers damages; leaders work to rebuild
Local leaders are working to rebuild Pittsburgh’s historic Freedom Corner landmark after a recent car wreck left huge cracks below its nameplate and damage to the sidewalks surrounding it. “We are devastated by the damage that has been done,” says Sala Udin, a civil rights activist who helped dedicate...
Pittsburgh gets ready to celebrate Farmers Market Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a great week to shop local! It's National Farmers Market Week and the USDA is celebrating local growers. The first week of August will showcase their importance to the communities they support. Not only can farmers' markets produce local, homegrown food, but they also support communities that do not have a regular grocery store. Tomorrow in Squirrel Hill you can check out a farmers market at the Beacon-Bartlett Parking Lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. "Our local farmer markets provide a critical resource to Pittsburgh residents," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "National Farmers Market Week will...
Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level rises to high
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County increased to high, the health department announced Friday. Under CDC guidance, mask-wearing is recommended indoors in public regardless of vaccination status in counties with a high level of COVID-19.Butler, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties also have a high level, according to the CDC's map.The CDC looks at three metrics when determining the level of COVID-19 in a community: new hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds and new cases in the past seven days. During the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 2,691 new infections and 258 self-reported positive tests. Four more people died.
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
Giant Eagle to brand new Shadyside store a Market District amid Meridian redevelopment
PITTSBURGH — When the region’s largest grocery chain debuts a newly built store on Penn Avenue in Shadyside in the next few years as part of new mixed-use redevelopment, the company will open not just a new store but one with a new brand for the location. After...
New Pittsburgh Courier
7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit
Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
wetheitalians.com
11th Annual Bocce Tournament & Festival in Pittsburgh
Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:00 am - 5:30 pm. Acrisure Stadium, South Endzone Gate A (100 Art Rooney Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA). Come throw out the pallino and throw down for a worthy cause! The 11th Annual Bocce Tournament & Festival invites up to 46 sponsors to play in teams of four in a double-elimination tournament. The event will feature delicious Italian Fare by Common Plea Catering and entertainment all day long by The Aces with special guest Shari Richards, The New Pure Gold, and The Jaggerz.
