Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacBedford, NY
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Tufts University
Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean's list honors are:. Anneke Chan and Luke Hruska of Danbury, both part of the Class of 2024. Chan and Hruska are two of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University....
Bethel Resident Tara Donohue Named to Dean's List at Tufts University
Tufts University student Tara Donohue, of Bethel, class of 2023, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Donohue is one of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
Danbury College Student Matthew Kennedy Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Matthew Kennedy from Danbury was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Kennedy was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Ridgefield College Student Austin Stietzel Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Stietzel was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider
Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT
Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
Merryall Center for the Arts Receives Grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund
New Milford, Conn - The Merryall Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund, as announced jointly by Mayor Pete Bass and Dean Gray, President of Merryall’s Board of Directors. “These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan created to provide COVID-19 relief to help non-profits that had reduced profits during this pandemic,” explained Mayor Bass.
Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
Yale New Haven Health opens Digestive Health Center in Westport
Yale New Haven Health has opened a new digestive health center at 325 Riverside Ave., Suite 100, in Westport. A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 3 with center staff and health system officials on hand. “We are excited for Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine to bring to Westport...
Town of Southbury Seeks Library Assistant, Accepting Applications
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Library Assistant. Library Assistant. 12 hrs. every week: Monday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Thursday, 4:30 p. m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Every other week 19 hrs. per week includes the above hrs. plus Saturday (alternate with another staff member), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. Included is a half hour unpaid break on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Services planned for Wilton resident Tony Ragusa, 91
Anthony J. “Tony” Ragusa of Wilton, CT age 91 entered eternal rest on August 4th, 2022, at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Anthony was born on October 12th, 1930, to Salvatore Ragusa and Josephine Varbaro Ragusa in Port Chester, NY. He is survived by his wife Andrea...
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
Danbury Proton Petition and Press Conference on August 10 at City Hall
On July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration imploring the State Office of Health Strategy to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns about their Certificate Of Need application, which they denied on July 14. Next Wednesday, August 10 at 2:30 pm, the City of Danbury...
Ridgefield Responds to hold town-wide event to support Ukraine on August 27, seek support and partnerships!
Ukrainian Independence Day is on August 24 and Ridgefield Responds will be hosting a town-wide event on August 27th to celebrate the country's sovereignty and incredible strength in defending itself since this war began earlier this year. Ridgefield Responds explains, "We’re seeking local businesses, groups, and organizations to participate! Sell...
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host its 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton, CT. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand-...
American Legion Post 78 Ridgefield Contest Winners
Each year American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield sponsors an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens. All Ridgefield Senior High School students are eligible to participate. Congratulations to the winners from the RHS Class of 2022, Alexa Anglade and...
BCSD Fall Season Sports Registration 2022
The Fall 2022 Interscholastic Sports season is scheduled to begin on:. ● August 20, 2022 for varsity and junior varsity football athletes;. ● August 22, 2022 for varsity and junior varsity athletes in all other sports;. ● September 6, 2002 for all modified sport athletes. Practice times will vary, please...
Thank you to Dionne Craig for your dedicated service to the Town of Bethel and best wishes on your new chapter!
Dionne Craig, Administrative Assistant to Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker took to social media to bid farewell to the community that will always hold a special place in her heart. Craig is gearing up for her next chapter - a move that will bring her closer to family. There is nothing more important than that!
Join Connecticut Choral Society in Brookfield for Summer Sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA
Join Connecticut Choral Society on Monday, August 29 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Brookfield for a summer sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA. Vivaldi offers us the opportunity to unite in song. Come and help us ignite the joy of singing within our communities. The evening will feature guest soloists and...
Patterson Library has Empire Passes1
Explore the great outdoors and the beautiful state of New York with the New York State Empire Pass and hiking backpacks filled with supplies. All you need is your Mid-Hudson Library card to borrow the pass and backpack. The Empire Pass gives you and your family entry to most NYS...
