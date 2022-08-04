This Journalist Created A Fairy Tale Getaway in An Irish Castle

Read on travelnoire.com
Related
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
Rare German WWII Watch Worn By Nazi Pilot May Sell for Thousands
Made by the renowned German watchmakers A. Lange & Sohne in the early 1940s, the watch was supplied to the Luftwaffe during the conflict.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Roman Colosseum: Facts about the gladiatorial arena
The Colosseum was the largest amphitheater built in ancient Rome. The massive arena held thousands of spectators, who packed the stands to watch gladiators battle to the death and fight exotic animals, such as lions. Built in A.D. 72, the four-story amphitheater soon towered nearly 165 feet (50 meters) high. The Roman Empire used the Colosseum for more than four centuries before it ceased to function as a sporting arena as spectators lost interest in the type of grisly public entertainment it provided.
travelnoire.com
Travelers' Choice: Best of The Best Things To Do In 2022
Tripadvisor announces the Travelers’ Choice Award Series: The Best of the Best Things to Do for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions. Since the pandemic, travelers have shifted from sitting poolside within a resort. Travelers across all ages indicated (60%) in a 2021 Tripadvisor survey that emerging from the pandemic they intend to book a local experience to get to know more about the destinations they plan to visit on their next trip, with interest rising further for millennial travelers. It’s the experiences travelers have on a trip that leave lasting impressions, frequently retold stories and unforgettable memories.
Smithonian
The Schoolteacher Who Saved Her Students From the Nazis
It took Anna Essinger six months of planning to devise the remarkable secret escape of her entire school from Nazi Germany. On the critical day, October 5, 1933, the 54-year-old headmistress’ most trusted staff members spread out in a network of three teams across Germany. Parents and children quietly made their way to preassigned railway stations along the three key rail routes out of the country. Martin Schwarz, the school’s teacher of religious affairs, was to lead one group, discreetly picking up a child at each station along the Rhine River from Basel. Anna’s sister, the school nurse, Paula Essinger, set out from Munich to Herrlingen and on to Stuttgart and Mannheim, also collecting pupils on the way. Hanna Bergas, who taught English, French and art history, led the final group across northern Germany.
Ghosts of My Life by Mark Fisher – ferociously intelligent cultural insights
The late writer and academic has become a hero of leftwing criticism and this reissued essay collection amply demonstrates why
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Maldives Resort Is Hiring A Bookseller & You Get To Live In 5-Star Luxury For Free
If you love reading and could picture yourself living on a tropical island, then you need to apply for this dream job where you can get paid to do exactly that — rent-free. Ultimate Library is partnering with the 5-star luxury resort Soneva Fushi in Baa Atoll, Maldives to hire a bookseller for a pop-up book store on the island.
Love the Dark Days by Ira Mathur review – heady memoir about family dysfunction in India
Astounding wealth and equally astounding levels of alienation distinguish the globe-spanning Love the Dark Days. Indian-born Trinidadian author and broadcaster Ira Mathur traces a complex saga spreading out from her aristocratic, elite-tier Muslim Indian ancestors and grandparents through the glittering lives of her glamorous parents, down to the international jaunts and diasporic privileges of her own generation.
The Untold Truth Of Alastair Little
"Chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Alastair Little has died at 72," Eater London reported on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. "Deeply saddened to learn that the great chef Alastair Little died last night," wrote Australian celebrity chef Dan Lepard in a series of tweets that were liked and retweeted by many, including British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, whose heartfelt words left the Twitterverse feeling emotional. Lepard's tweets recounted Little's influence on his own career in food as well as a meaningful screenshot of a previously unpublished quote from a long-ago first draft of Little's seminal 1993 book, "Keep it Simple." The first of five cookbooks Little authored introduced many in the world outside of London, England to the genre of food now known as "modern British cuisine" (via Eater). In fact, per The Sun, Alastair Little has been called the grandfather/godfather of this genre.
Handwriting a diary may feel old fashioned, but it offers insights that digital diaries just can’t match
The first time I taught a college course called “The London Diary” for young Americans studying abroad back in 2002, each student ended up with a tangible book of memories, a handwritten record of their semester in London. But when I taught the course 15 years later, the first question my students asked was whether they could keep their journals online. The question brought home to me how the image of a diary has shifted from words scribbled in a blank book to images and digital text on a screen. Why not go digital? Even while journaling apps like Penzu and...
Atlas Obscura
17 Alleyways with Hidden Histories
In between the restaurants, shops, and landmarks of a city is a network of passageways often overlooked by curious travelers and residents alike. And while many alleyways are merely repositories for garbage and faded graffiti, a few are slender portals that reveal the history of a location and what makes a place truly unique.
You Could Live on a Private Island for Free and Sell Books Barefoot for One Year
Dreaming of escaping to a tropical paradise while in the throes of the everyday monotony of your 9-5 isn't an uncommon fantasy. But what if you could find a way to work while you frolicked away in one of the most luxurious places in the world?. Looks like that dream...
Smithonian
The Secrets of a Long-Overlooked Cipher Linked to Catherine of Aragon
In July 1531, Tudor king Henry VIII rode out of Windsor Castle with his mistress, Anne Boleyn, at his side. He left without warning, failing to bid farewell to Catherine of Aragon, his wife and queen of 22 years. When Catherine sent a letter to Henry inquiring after his health a few days later, he declared that he “cared not for her adieux.” The couple never met in person again.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 16 - A Learned Italian
Seizing in his arms the friend so long and ardently desired, Dantès almost carried him towards the window, in order to obtain a better view of his features by the aid of the imperfect light that struggled through the grating. He was a man of small stature, with hair blanched rather by suffering and sorrow than by age. He had a deep-set, penetrating eye, almost buried beneath the thick gray eyebrow, and a long (and still black) beard reaching down to his breast. His thin face, deeply furrowed by care, and the bold outline of his strongly marked features, betokened a man more accustomed to exercise his mental faculties than his physical strength. Large drops of perspiration were now standing on his brow, while the garments that hung about him were so ragged that one could only guess at the pattern upon which they had originally been fashioned. The stranger might have numbered sixty or sixty-five years; but a certain briskness and appearance of vigor in his movements made it probable that he was aged more from captivity than the course of time. He received the enthusiastic greeting of his young acquaintance with evident pleasure, as though his chilled affections were rekindled and invigorated by his contact with one so warm and ardent. He thanked him with grateful cordiality for his kindly welcome, although he must at that moment have been suffering bitterly to find another dungeon where he had fondly reckoned on discovering a means of regaining his liberty.
F&S Classics: A Saga of Survival
THE YOUNG Peace Corps doctor leaned across the table and put his question bluntly. “Just how fine is the line between life and death?” he asked. “Too fine,” I answered. “The difference is much less than most of us will ever know.”. “What made the difference...
Atlas Obscura
Asakusa Twelve Stories Mural
Though the Asakusa district is known as one of the most historic neighborhoods in Tokyo today, with its old temples and traditional shops, it was once the center of Japan’s modernization, where new inventions and cultures were introduced to the general public. It’s the site of Japan’s first amusement park, elevator system, bar, and motion picture theater, some of which still stand. The 12-story-tall Ryōunkaku tower, unfortunately, is not one of those survivors.
Comments / 0