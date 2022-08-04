ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

This Journalist Created A Fairy Tale Getaway in An Irish Castle

By Jasmine Osby
travelnoire.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castles#Travel Guide#Fairy Tale#Irish Dance
LiveScience

The Roman Colosseum: Facts about the gladiatorial arena

The Colosseum was the largest amphitheater built in ancient Rome. The massive arena held thousands of spectators, who packed the stands to watch gladiators battle to the death and fight exotic animals, such as lions. Built in A.D. 72, the four-story amphitheater soon towered nearly 165 feet (50 meters) high. The Roman Empire used the Colosseum for more than four centuries before it ceased to function as a sporting arena as spectators lost interest in the type of grisly public entertainment it provided.
ENTERTAINMENT
travelnoire.com

Travelers' Choice: Best of The Best Things To Do In 2022

Tripadvisor announces the Travelers’ Choice Award Series: The Best of the Best Things to Do for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions. Since the pandemic, travelers have shifted from sitting poolside within a resort. Travelers across all ages indicated (60%) in a 2021 Tripadvisor survey that emerging from the pandemic they intend to book a local experience to get to know more about the destinations they plan to visit on their next trip, with interest rising further for millennial travelers. It’s the experiences travelers have on a trip that leave lasting impressions, frequently retold stories and unforgettable memories.
TRAVEL
Smithonian

The Schoolteacher Who Saved Her Students From the Nazis

It took Anna Essinger six months of planning to devise the remarkable secret escape of her entire school from Nazi Germany. On the critical day, October 5, 1933, the 54-year-old headmistress’ most trusted staff members spread out in a network of three teams across Germany. Parents and children quietly made their way to preassigned railway stations along the three key rail routes out of the country. Martin Schwarz, the school’s teacher of religious affairs, was to lead one group, discreetly picking up a child at each station along the Rhine River from Basel. Anna’s sister, the school nurse, Paula Essinger, set out from Munich to Herrlingen and on to Stuttgart and Mannheim, also collecting pupils on the way. Hanna Bergas, who taught English, French and art history, led the final group across northern Germany.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
The Guardian

Love the Dark Days by Ira Mathur review – heady memoir about family dysfunction in India

Astounding wealth and equally astounding levels of alienation distinguish the globe-spanning Love the Dark Days. Indian-born Trinidadian author and broadcaster Ira Mathur traces a complex saga spreading out from her aristocratic, elite-tier Muslim Indian ancestors and grandparents through the glittering lives of her glamorous parents, down to the international jaunts and diasporic privileges of her own generation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Alastair Little

"Chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Alastair Little has died at 72," Eater London reported on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. "Deeply saddened to learn that the great chef Alastair Little died last night," wrote Australian celebrity chef Dan Lepard in a series of tweets that were liked and retweeted by many, including British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, whose heartfelt words left the Twitterverse feeling emotional. Lepard's tweets recounted Little's influence on his own career in food as well as a meaningful screenshot of a previously unpublished quote from a long-ago first draft of Little's seminal 1993 book, "Keep it Simple." The first of five cookbooks Little authored introduced many in the world outside of London, England to the genre of food now known as "modern British cuisine" (via Eater). In fact, per The Sun, Alastair Little has been called the grandfather/godfather of this genre.
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

Handwriting a diary may feel old fashioned, but it offers insights that digital diaries just can’t match

The first time I taught a college course called “The London Diary” for young Americans studying abroad back in 2002, each student ended up with a tangible book of memories, a handwritten record of their semester in London. But when I taught the course 15 years later, the first question my students asked was whether they could keep their journals online. The question brought home to me how the image of a diary has shifted from words scribbled in a blank book to images and digital text on a screen. Why not go digital? Even while journaling apps like Penzu and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Atlas Obscura

17 Alleyways with Hidden Histories

In between the restaurants, shops, and landmarks of a city is a network of passageways often overlooked by curious travelers and residents alike. And while many alleyways are merely repositories for garbage and faded graffiti, a few are slender portals that reveal the history of a location and what makes a place truly unique.
BOSTON, MA
Smithonian

The Secrets of a Long-Overlooked Cipher Linked to Catherine of Aragon

In July 1531, Tudor king Henry VIII rode out of Windsor Castle with his mistress, Anne Boleyn, at his side. He left without warning, failing to bid farewell to Catherine of Aragon, his wife and queen of 22 years. When Catherine sent a letter to Henry inquiring after his health a few days later, he declared that he “cared not for her adieux.” The couple never met in person again.
SPAIN
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 16 - A Learned Italian

Seizing in his arms the friend so long and ardently desired, Dantès almost carried him towards the window, in order to obtain a better view of his features by the aid of the imperfect light that struggled through the grating. He was a man of small stature, with hair blanched rather by suffering and sorrow than by age. He had a deep-set, penetrating eye, almost buried beneath the thick gray eyebrow, and a long (and still black) beard reaching down to his breast. His thin face, deeply furrowed by care, and the bold outline of his strongly marked features, betokened a man more accustomed to exercise his mental faculties than his physical strength. Large drops of perspiration were now standing on his brow, while the garments that hung about him were so ragged that one could only guess at the pattern upon which they had originally been fashioned. The stranger might have numbered sixty or sixty-five years; but a certain briskness and appearance of vigor in his movements made it probable that he was aged more from captivity than the course of time. He received the enthusiastic greeting of his young acquaintance with evident pleasure, as though his chilled affections were rekindled and invigorated by his contact with one so warm and ardent. He thanked him with grateful cordiality for his kindly welcome, although he must at that moment have been suffering bitterly to find another dungeon where he had fondly reckoned on discovering a means of regaining his liberty.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Field & Stream

F&S Classics: A Saga of Survival

THE YOUNG Peace Corps doctor leaned across the table and put his question bluntly. “Just how fine is the line between life and death?” he asked. “Too fine,” I answered. “The difference is much less than most of us will ever know.”. “What made the difference...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Atlas Obscura

Asakusa Twelve Stories Mural

Though the Asakusa district is known as one of the most historic neighborhoods in Tokyo today, with its old temples and traditional shops, it was once the center of Japan’s modernization, where new inventions and cultures were introduced to the general public. It’s the site of Japan’s first amusement park, elevator system, bar, and motion picture theater, some of which still stand. The 12-story-tall Ryōunkaku tower, unfortunately, is not one of those survivors.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy