Houses incorporating a roller coaster, rooftop pool and Lego furniture, a rainbow theme and areas for favorite sports, a place to raise animals, a beach theme with seashell decor and a wrap-around porch, a combination home and animal rescue van, and a water slide from the roof, porch, balconies and garden window boxes. These are the winning Dream Homes that local youth created from boxes for the Move 4 Less Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO