Little Rock, AR

Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Cheri Farmer Recognized with Hot Springs DAISY Award

Cheri Farmer, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized with a DAISY Award for the care she showed to a patient and her daughter who live more than two hours away. The patient was transferred from another hospital in the middle of the night. The pair were alone in a new town for several hours while they waited for family members to arrive.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
