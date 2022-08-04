Read on www.ualrpublicradio.org
‘Roadblock’ of public records at Little Rock City Hall, demand for change
There are calls for the City of Little Rock to follow the law.
ARDOT: New lane closures expected for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said for drivers should expect new closures on Interstate 30 in Pulaski and Interstate 530 Jefferson County next week.
Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
Little Rock housing officials release results of Big Country Chateau inspection
Little Rock code enforcement has released its inspection report on a troubled apartment complex.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
New LRSD superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright talks about the upcoming school year
There are always new expectations when it comes to getting ready for a new school year, but 2022 also brings a new LRSD superintendent.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
Little Rock 10-year-old participates in 50 yard challenge to help those in the community
As the summer heat continues, peoples' front lawns are growing by the minute, and a simple act of kindness can go a long way. One young boy from Little Rock is taking part in a labor of love challenge called the ‘50 Yard Challenge’ but he says this is just the beginning.
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
North Little Rock Sanitation Department changes electronic pickup methods
Due to limitations from the local landfill, The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will not pick up smaller electronics like televisions, printers, and microwaves
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
Cheri Farmer Recognized with Hot Springs DAISY Award
Cheri Farmer, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized with a DAISY Award for the care she showed to a patient and her daughter who live more than two hours away. The patient was transferred from another hospital in the middle of the night. The pair were alone in a new town for several hours while they waited for family members to arrive.
Recreational marijuana amendment blocked; medical marijuana business owners conflicted
A proposed recreational marijuana amendment is rejected by election commissioners, but that does not necessarily mean it will not be on the November ballot.
Arrest made by Little Rock Police in Little Rock 2020 murder
Police served a warrant in a Little Rock murder investigation.
Vandalism becomes growing problem for North Little Rock community club
Vandalism is a problem the Indian Hills Community Club in North Little Rock says is happening repeatedly, putting them financially between a rock and hard place.
Police release dashcam, bodycam footage of Little Rock City Director’s arrest
Body and dash cam footage is providing additional insight into a city official's car crash.
