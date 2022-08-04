ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

WacoTrib.com

Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well

Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month. The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Watch now — Riverfront project update from Aug. 2, 2022 Waco City Council meeting

At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Waco City Council also got an update on Catalyst Urban Development’s progress on the mixed-use Riverfront development from Catalyst co-founder Paris Rutherford. Rutherford said he has stayed in contact over the past several months with leaders on the Baylor basketball arena project and the riverwalk project to ensure the area is “thoroughly connected.” He said the Riverfront development’s buildings have been designed to transition aesthetically from downtown’s older architecture to the more modern design of the basketball pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WACO, TX
KCEN

North Milam announces boil water notice

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Third graduation ceremony scheduled for Crossroads due to student growth

Crossroads High School will hold a third graduation commencement for the first time this year due to growing enrollment. “Crossroads High School affords students the ability to move through the coursework at an accelerated pace and this non-traditional approach is a game-changer for kids who want to move quickly into a career path or technical college,” Principal Pat Crawley said. “Additionally, we allow students to accelerate and graduate early or if they have fallen behind, they are able catch up and graduate on time with their peers.”
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
WacoTrib.com

Waco center's youth crisis respite to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations

A grant of $1.1 million will help prevent unnecessary inpatient hospitalizations for children and youth in McLennan and surrounding counties, local mental health officials said Wednesday. “There is nothing better than having another safe and therapeutic option, other than psychiatric hospitalization, for youth in need of a truly safe and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
GATESVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry

UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Chick-Fil-A holds annual back to school bash

The Copperas Cove Chick-fil-A held their annual Back to School Bash last Saturday evening, giving way 175 free drawstring backpacks filled with school supplies. Chick-fil-A has held the event every year since 2014, except for 2020. This year’s event featured student athletes and/or coaches from every Copperas Cove High School...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
KWTX

How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
MARLIN, TX

