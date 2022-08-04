Read on www.coveleaderpress.com
Related
KWTX
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting voicing support, dismay with special commission
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
coveleaderpress.com
Security upgrades, construction expansion continue for Copperas Cove students and staff
Eight of CCISD’s 11 campuses have been under construction during the 2021-2022 school year to accommodate growing student enrollment and provide continued safe and secure learning environments. CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Rick Kirkpatrick oversees construction projects in the district. “It is an exciting time to be...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well
Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month. The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.
KWTX
Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Watch now — Riverfront project update from Aug. 2, 2022 Waco City Council meeting
At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Waco City Council also got an update on Catalyst Urban Development’s progress on the mixed-use Riverfront development from Catalyst co-founder Paris Rutherford. Rutherford said he has stayed in contact over the past several months with leaders on the Baylor basketball arena project and the riverwalk project to ensure the area is “thoroughly connected.” He said the Riverfront development’s buildings have been designed to transition aesthetically from downtown’s older architecture to the more modern design of the basketball pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
North Milam announces boil water notice
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) for a term set to expire August 30, 2027. Abbott also appointed Martina Lemond Dixon to a term set to expire in 2023.
coveleaderpress.com
Third graduation ceremony scheduled for Crossroads due to student growth
Crossroads High School will hold a third graduation commencement for the first time this year due to growing enrollment. “Crossroads High School affords students the ability to move through the coursework at an accelerated pace and this non-traditional approach is a game-changer for kids who want to move quickly into a career path or technical college,” Principal Pat Crawley said. “Additionally, we allow students to accelerate and graduate early or if they have fallen behind, they are able catch up and graduate on time with their peers.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
High property values have some county officials proposing lower tax rates
KILLEEN, Texas — In the last year, housing prices have risen an average of $40,000 in the Bell County area and $36,000 in the McLennan County area according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center. The rising property values mean cities and counties are making more from property taxes....
KWTX
City does away with contract after residents voice disapproval, many show up to air grievances anyway
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What started off as a rally to air our grievances turned into more of a revival. A citizens coalition in Temple, angry about a contract the city never approved, was out in front of city hall Tuesday night. “We appreciate the leadership of the Temple city...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
WacoTrib.com
Waco center's youth crisis respite to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations
A grant of $1.1 million will help prevent unnecessary inpatient hospitalizations for children and youth in McLennan and surrounding counties, local mental health officials said Wednesday. “There is nothing better than having another safe and therapeutic option, other than psychiatric hospitalization, for youth in need of a truly safe and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Chick-Fil-A holds annual back to school bash
The Copperas Cove Chick-fil-A held their annual Back to School Bash last Saturday evening, giving way 175 free drawstring backpacks filled with school supplies. Chick-fil-A has held the event every year since 2014, except for 2020. This year’s event featured student athletes and/or coaches from every Copperas Cove High School...
KWTX
Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Marlin employee who alleges former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman sexually assaulted her two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Scaman and Falls County. The woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages against Scaman, who pleaded no contest in March...
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
KWTX
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Comments / 0