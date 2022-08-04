Crossroads High School will hold a third graduation commencement for the first time this year due to growing enrollment. “Crossroads High School affords students the ability to move through the coursework at an accelerated pace and this non-traditional approach is a game-changer for kids who want to move quickly into a career path or technical college,” Principal Pat Crawley said. “Additionally, we allow students to accelerate and graduate early or if they have fallen behind, they are able catch up and graduate on time with their peers.”

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO