Colorado Springs, CO

City Council seeks volunteers to serve on Boards, Commissions, and Committees

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 2 days ago

The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the following Boards, Commissions, and Committees:

  • City/County Drainage Board
  • Civil Service Commission
  • Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee

Please submit your application by 5pm on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The application web form can be found and submitted at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards. All applicants must reside with the City of Colorado Springs unless otherwise noted.

Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

For more information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees visit http://www.coloradosprings.gov/boards

City/County Drainage Board

  • The City/County Drainage Board acts as an advisory board to City Council and the Board of County Commissioners regarding subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters and administration of the subdivision Storm Water Drainage Funds.
  • Meeting Time — 2nd Thursday of every month at 3 p.m.
  • Vacancies – Two citizen at large members (may reside in El Paso County) and one land developer experienced in the subdivision and improvement of land

Civil Service Commission

  • Administers the rules governing classification, employment, promotion, discipline, and conduct of the City's civil service employees in the police and fire departments.
  • Meeting Time — 1st Tuesday of every month at 8:30 a.m.
  • Vacancies – Four citizen at large members

Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee

  • The committee provides customer feedback regarding service delivery, advice on the specific fee structure for the enterprise, including the appropriate distribution of fees among project types and the amount of fees and revenue that should be collected to adequately support the enterprise, and customer input into the business process modifications that should be explored by the enterprise.
  • Meeting Time — As needed, generally quarterly
  • Vacancies – One citizen at large member and one member nominated by the Affiliated Commercial Construction Associations

