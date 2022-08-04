City Council seeks volunteers to serve on Boards, Commissions, and Committees

The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the following Boards, Commissions, and Committees:

City/County Drainage Board

Civil Service Commission

Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee

Please submit your application by 5pm on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The application web form can be found and submitted at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards. All applicants must reside with the City of Colorado Springs unless otherwise noted.

Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

For more information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees visit http://www.coloradosprings.gov/boards

City/County Drainage Board

The City/County Drainage Board acts as an advisory board to City Council and the Board of County Commissioners regarding subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters and administration of the subdivision Storm Water Drainage Funds.

Meeting Time — 2nd Thursday of every month at 3 p.m.

Civil Service Commission

Administers the rules governing classification, employment, promotion, discipline, and conduct of the City's civil service employees in the police and fire departments.

Meeting Time — 1st Tuesday of every month at 8:30 a.m.

Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee