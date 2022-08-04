Tax Free Weekend approaches, shoppers discuss back-to-school purchases

Read on www.abccolumbia.com
Millions in rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As inflation and rent prices continue to skyrocket, many South Carolinians are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent or utilities, there are resources available. Akira Johnson lost her primary source of income early in the pandemic when she was forced to close her...
The Post and Courier
Deer tags will be hitting your mailbox soon!
South Carolina deer hunters keep an eye on your mailbox, deer tags should be arriving soon!. Deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license or sportsman license, which will be valid on August 15 should automatically receive a base set of deer tags.
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
iheart.com
State Fair Recruiting Workers
It's a rare event if ever that the South Carolina State Fair is looking for workers but the COVID pandemic has changed everything. Businesses especially in the service industry have found it difficult to hire and retain employees since the pandemic. The 12-day fair is the biggest event in South Carolina. It opens at noon at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia on October 12th and runs through Sunday, October 23rd.
getnews.info
Job Bank SC publishes new customer service jobs daily for South Carolina residents
Various customer service jobs are available in South Carolina through www.jobbanksc.com. Job Bank South Carolina portal recently released customer service jobs in and around South Carolina. The portal has posted more than 3,000 customer service jobs in the region and continues to do so. Job Bank South Carolina portal (www.jobbanksc.com)...
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
tag24.com
A beary big visitor tries to ring the doorbell in jaw-dropping video
Greenville County, South Carolina – When someone came to Wendy Watson's front door at the crack of dawn, she imagined it could have been a burglar or even kids playing a prank. But she was shocked to find it had been a furry friend instead!. Watson was sound asleep...
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories […]
WJCL
South Carolina residents need to make $20 per hour to afford rent
According to an annual report released by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country. The 2022 Out of Reach report breaks down the cost of housing in the state and shows how much residents must earn to be able to afford rent.
abccolumbia.com
DSS: More than 33,000 children of working families are receiving childcare assistance in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Department of Social Services is assisting thousands of South Carolina families who need help paying for childcare. The assistance comes from the COVID 300 voucher program which began in 2020 and is funded by federal dollars given due to the pandemic. Connelly-Anne Ragley with...
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
live5news.com
THE LIST: Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -With the start of school just around the corner, parents and students are once again in need of school supplies. To help out, several school supply giveaways have been scheduled around the Lowcountry. Free school clothes and supplies:. There is a giveaway for students K through 8th...
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in SC, police say
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
2022 GroundBreaker: Melvin C. Williams, Vice President, Terracon
GroundBreak Carolinas is honored to spotlight Melvin C. Williams, F.SAME, FACEC, a member of the Class of 2022 GroundBreakers — an exclusive group of individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a difference for the construction community in the Carolinas. Williams is Vice President and Senior Client...
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
SLED charges South Carolina man previously arrested for murder for cashing in stolen lottery tickets
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man on Thursday for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson, 44, was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for more than $400, according to authorities. […]
