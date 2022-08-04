Gov. Parson requests Federal Disaster Assistance

Read on www.komu.com
Missouri governor requests federal disaster assistance for St. Louis flooding
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested Thursday for President Biden to issue a major disaster declaration in regard to July flooding near St. Louis.
St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog.
$21 million funded for infrastructure projects in Cahokia Heights
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state officials announced that $21 million has been funded for to the City of Cahokia Heights to various support infrastructure projects.
Friendly Temple Church helps hundreds of flood victims
Hundreds of flood victims lined up Saturday at the Friendly Temple Chuch in north St. Louis to get some much-needed help.
timesnewspapers.com
Cannot Be Occupied
The entire contents of Jennifer Redeker’s life now fit into one small plastic container. Two photo albums with baby pictures of her children, birth certificates, a ring from her grandmother and a handmade keepsake from her grandfather are among the items in the Rubbermaid container. Those items, plus two...
Flood victims say they need physical help, not paper pushing
The sky is literally falling on Mona Drive in University City. A giant tree limb fell on the brand-new car of a woman who came to help.
KOMU
Scenic byway through the Ozarks waiting local approval
JEFFERSON CITY – A proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway is headed to several communities for public meetings and waiting for a vote of approval. The Scenic Missouri group submitted the proposal, called “Ozark Run,” to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Ozark Run is authorized to create a state system of scenic byways in hopes of preserving cultural, natural, archeological, rustic, historic or recreational roads for the traveling public.
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
St. Louis American
RBC, Urban League rise to occasion to help flood victims
The Regional Business Council has made a $100,000 contribution to the United Way of Greater St. Louis Flood Relief Fund to help families and business impacted by the recent flash flooding. “This fund will provide necessary resources to engage and equip disaster-experienced nonprofits in partnership with local volunteers and government...
KOMU
How mid-Missourians could be affected as monkeypox is declared public health emergency
COLE COUNTY - The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency Thursday. Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the United States. As of Aug. 3, the CDC reports that Missouri currently has 12 Monkeypox cases in the state. The Biden administration's announcement came during a briefing with the...
KOMU
Back-to-school shoppers may not save the most money during state tax holiday
COLUMBIA - Students in Mid-Missouri are heading back to school soon, and parents will be taking advantage of the Missouri sales tax holiday this weekend for cheaper school and classroom items. The Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday is managed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, and will run Aug. 5...
tncontentexchange.com
City issues nuisance notice, condemnations for controversial downtown St. Louis lofts
ST. LOUIS — City officials this week issued a nuisance notice and condemned four units in a condo building that has been the subject of scrutiny for downtown-area crime, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the building’s lobby. A sign taped Thursday on the Ely Walker...
Contact 2 explores root causes of high utility bills in the Metro East
While rain and flooding have dominated weather headlines for nearly two weeks, the summer heat is taking its traditional toll on local energy bills.
Residents in north St. Louis County turn to resource center following flood devastation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A resource center that opened for flood victims in Florissant had to close three hours earlier than expected because of storms on Wednesday. The JFK Community Center on Howdershell Road opened up at 3 p.m. and hundreds of families rushed in to check in with numerous organizations about assistance.
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
EPA orders St. Louis shop to stop selling illegal pesticides
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a St. Louis pest control shop to stop selling and distributing pesticides that were not compliant with federal law.
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
KMOV
Indicted St. Louis City aldermen waive rights to file pre-trial motions
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis aldermen Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd all waived their rights to file pre-trial motions after they were accused of getting cash payments for political favors. Legal experts say that means the once-prominent city hall figures could soon be making plea deals....
KSDK
Heavy rain leads to flooding in St. Louis County Thursday
Heavy rain overnight caused flooding in parts of St. Louis County Thursday. Travis Cummings reports from Rock Hill.
'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones accused the Ethical Society of Police of lying on its Facebook page after the membership group issued a statement accusing her administration of excluding them from discussions about a controversial civilian oversight bill. Jones signed Board Bill 47 Wednesday, which she...
