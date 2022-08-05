HOPE Toledo renews confidence in college scholarship recipients

Since graduating from Jesup W. Scott High School in 2020, MarQue’ Rayford has completed two years at Bowling Green State University on a HOPE Toledo scholarship, but after some challenges, he’s contemplated dropping out and joining the Air Force.

That changed Thursday after Mr. Rayford joined 44 other HOPE Toledo scholarship recipients from the past three Scott graduating classes for HOPE Hype, a three-day course to prepare them for taking their first — or in Mr. Rayford’s case, third — year of college or university life.

Surrounded by students like himself during the event at Owens Community College, he said he was inspired by stories of people such as himself who overcame challenges and successfully garnered their associate or bachelor’s degrees.

“Seeing people that have graduated, that are successful in life, and how those people told about the ways they had to deal with and cope with their problems,” he said.

Mr. Rayford said he was inspired.

“Now I see I gotta step up to the tee even more and try even harder,” he said. “I see that it can be done and that HOPE, and people outside of HOPE, are out there supporting me and wanting to give the next generation a chance.”

And that was only after attending the last day of HOPE Hype, as work forced Mr. Rayford to miss the prior two course sessions.

Erica Parish, Owens’ executive dean of academic affairs, said organizers during the early days of HOPE Hype taught attendees about choosing majors and finding services that colleges or universities offer, whether they attend Owens or surrounding schools. Information also was presented on how to handle potential obstacles such as billing or scheduling issues.

Those who were returning to campuses, rather than being new to attending post-secondary schools, also were provided counseling on how to improve if they initially had a rough start, Ms. Parish added.

“We are super excited that we've got a whole other cohort because this is a third cohort of HOPE Toledo,” she said. “And that means we've got another cohort that's ready to go out and live their lives and hopefully be the best version of themselves that they could be for our community.”

In 2020, Ottawa Hills native Pete Kadens announced he would cover all post-secondary education costs for 2020 Scott High School graduates and one of their parents, and formed Helping Our Population Educate or HOPE Toledo. He has since extended that to the classes of 2021 and 2022.

But Thursday marked the first time a thorough boot-camp type event was organized to teach and motivate graduates, said Rev. John Jones, CEO and executive director of HOPE Toledo. Students were also given packages containing pillows, hygiene products, food, and resources to contact local organizations to assist them, all thanks to donors.

BGSU, the University of Toledo, and Mercy College of Ohio also partnered with HOPE Toledo in organizing and teaching the classes, as well as providing representatives to answer questions.

While the donated items and resource information are important, he said providing hope and inspiration to students was the primary goal of the sessions.

“What we wanted them to take with them at the end of the day is that this is doable — this is not an impossible journey,” Mr. Jones said. “We also wanted to encourage them and told them several times a day, ‘Don't quit,’ and if they can keep at it and continue to push through even when things seem a little difficult, then they can make it to the finish line.”