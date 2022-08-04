ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes from Day 10 of Rams training camp: Stafford throws in individual drills

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams are less than a week away from concluding training camp at UC Irvine, wrapping things up on Aug. 10. So they’ve got just a few more practices to go before they head back home to Thousand Oaks.

On Thursday, they held their 10th practice of camp and Matthew Stafford was back throwing after only working on the side Wednesday. He still didn’t throw in team drills, but he is throwing in individual work as the Rams manage his reps due to elbow tendinitis.

Here are some notes and updates from Day 10 of camp.

Matthew Stafford resumes throwing – but only in individual drills

After much was made about Stafford not throwing in practice on Wednesday, he resumed on Thursday. He participated in individual drills, throwing to the likes of Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp and others.

He didn’t throw during team drills, which was the expectation set forward by Sean McVay. The coach said Stafford isn’t likely to throw at all during team drills for the rest of camp.

Tutu Atwell with two more long catches

For the second day in a row, Atwell made a splash play – this time on a pass from Stafford. It was a 50-yard bomb from Stafford during 7-on-7 drills, which the Rams shared a video of, thankfully.

Atwell wasn’t done there, either. During 11-on-11s, Atwell caught another 50-yarder from John Wolford.

Atwell caught a long pass from Wolford on Wednesday, so the young receiver is heating up this summer and having himself quite a good week.

Cam Akers looks quick

Training camp doesn’t do running backs many favors because it’s not full-on tackling, but it’s easy to see Akers’ quickness and foot speed. He went through a drill in training camp that showed off his agility, and there are clearly no lingering effects from his torn Achilles last summer.

He’s ready to roll in 2022.

Cooper Kupp gets team drills off

The Rams are being smart with a lot of their veterans, giving them select days off to keep them fresh for the start of the season. Kupp appeared to get a day off from team drills on Thursday, helping coach up Atwell on the sideline during 11-on-11s.

Rookie CBs both come down with picks

Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick are both shining in training camp this summer and they each made a big play on Thursday. Durant picked off Bryce Perkins on a deep shot to Atwell, tracking the ball the whole way and intercepting it down the field.

Kendrick also recorded an interception, continuing his strong camp.

Brandon Marshall popped into practice

Longtime NFL receiver Brandon Marshall made an appearance at training camp on Thursday and Robinson had a quick chat with him before practice.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

