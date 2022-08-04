Read on usafacts.org
Related
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury
A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
Texas hospitals are refusing to see people with serious pregnancy issues for fear of violating post-Roe abortion ban, medical group says
The Texas Medical Association said it received complaints that hospitals were blocking staff from giving pregnant people medically necessary care.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Republicans sue law firm Sidley Austin and threaten to disbar all of its attorneys because they 'paid for staff to travel for abortions'
Texas Republicans have sued law firm Sidley Austin and threatened to have its attorneys disbarred because they allegedly paid for staff to travel for abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned. In a letter that was posted on Twitter, the Republicans demanded that the law firm 'act accordingly' and preserve...
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade
Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
Vox
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
CNBC
Biden to sign executive order to help cover costs for women traveling for abortions
President Joe Biden will sign an executive to help cover costs for women traveling to receive abortions in states where the procedure remains legal. The order directs HHS to encourage states to write rules so their state Medicaid plans cover certain costs for women traveling to receive abortions. A senior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Scrubs Magazine
Viral Ad Shows Doctor Asking Texas Governor for Permission to Perform Abortion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has come under fire for enacting some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The state passed the Heartbeat Act months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The law gives private citizens the power to sue anyone they suspect may have aided and abetted in providing an abortion. A trigger law is also expected to take effect next month, which would ban the procedure outright with few exceptions.
Washington Examiner
West Virginia judge finds transgender surgeries must be covered by Medicaid
West Virginia 's Medicaid program is required to cover gender transition surgeries for transgender residents, a federal judge in Huntington ruled this week. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by LGBT interest group Lambda Legal, saying that a Medicaid exclusion for low-income residents with gender dysphoria would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act, and the Medicaid Act.
Biden signs second executive order to protect US abortion access
The directive equips the Heath and Human Services department to expand coverage for patients seeking out of state care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How do Americans get their health insurance in the years since the Affordable Care Act passed?
The Affordable Care Act (ACA), which was signed into law in 2010, continues to affect how many people have health insurance. In 2020, 297.6 million Americans, 91.4% of the population, were covered by some form of health insurance, according to the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. That’s compared with 83.7% in 2013, the year before ACA went into effect.
How does GDP differ by state?
US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 5.7% in 2021. This was the highest GDP growth rate in 37 years. But not all states contribute to GDP equally. The largest states by population tend to contribute more to GDP than smaller states. But the productivity and income of each state matter too.
Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law
Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
What is the “tampon tax”?
About a quarter of the US population are women in the 15 to 49 age group. And while not everyone in the group needs menstrual products[1], it’s an essential part of life for many. Menstrual products are an unavoidable cost for those who need them. So anything that makes...
How much does it cost to raise a child?
The average cost of raising a child from birth to age 17 has increased by 16% since 1960 — when data was first collected. In 1960, the average total expenditures on a child in a middle-income, married-couple family was $202,020, adjusted for inflation. By 2015 — the latest data available on child-rearing costs — these estimated expenditures increased to $233,610.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights in America’s first post-Roe referendum
In the first statewide referendum on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, voters in Kansas have affirmed that the right to an abortion is protected by the state’s constitution.Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to remove protections for abortion rights, denying the state’s anti-abortion lawmakers from drafting severe restrictions on reproductive healthcare. Turnout exploded past projected numbers and likely neared 50 per cent, rivaling the turnout for the 2008 presidential election, according to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.The vote – and the massive turnout for a primary election...
Who is eligible for the second COVID-19 booster?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in March 2022 that adults over 50 years old and immunocompromised individuals were eligible to receive their second COVID-19 booster. Through July 2022, 19.1 million people ages 50 and up received a second booster. This represents about 30% of the 50...
What happens to the food we grow in the US?
The US led the world in agricultural exports in 2021, sending $177 billion worth of agricultural products abroad. The US exports just over 20% of what it produces, far outpacing the amount of exports of the world’s top agricultural producers China and India, whose agricultural goods are focused more on addressing domestic needs.
USAFacts
786
Followers
363
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.http://usafacts.org
Comments / 0