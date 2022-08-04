Local farm collecting donations to take to flood-ravaged Hazard, Kentucky

Read on www.wpsdlocal6.com
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss
The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah comes together to celebrate during August 8th Parade
PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage. The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah. Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park. "There's no...
wpsdlocal6.com
Health First CHC announces events to show appreciation for health care workers and patients
PRINCETON, KY — Health First CHC in Princeton, Kentucky, is offering free ice cream on Aug. 11 during a patient appreciation event in honor of National Health Center Week. Health First Community Health Centers says it’s offering ice cream from Rolling Cones at the Princeton location and others in Kentucky to celebrate patients, front-line providers and staff.
wpsdlocal6.com
Candidates face off at the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic
FANCY FARM, KY- 142 years of political jabs and jeers. On Saturday, Kentucky politicians and their supporters gathered for the annual Fancy Farm picnic. It's a tradition that dates back to 1880. The day's menu consisted of mutton, pork, and some fiery stump speeches. The smell of smoked meats filled...
wpsdlocal6.com
Politics, barbecue, and family reunions: Organizers ready for 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic
FANCY FARM, KY — It's definitely not your typical picnic. It is, however, a tradition Fancy Farm proudly puts on each year. The 142nd Fancy Farm Political Picnic will take place on Saturday. People who’ve traveled from near and far will fill up the pavilion as candidates give stump...
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion explores Lucile Mine as as possible solution to water crisis
MARION, KY — Marion, Kentucky, is taking a harder look at one option for a long-term solution to its ongoing water crisis: the Lucile Mine. However, if the city can use the mine, it wouldn't be a quick fix. It is an intermediate or potential long-term solution. Friday, city...
WKYT 27
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
wpsdlocal6.com
State lawmakers host free health and wellness fair for seniors in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — Senior citizens in the Carbondale, Illinois, area are invited to a free health and wellness fair on Aug. 24 at the Carbondale Civic Center. The event will be hosted by State Rep. Paul Jacobs, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, State Sen. Terri Bryant and State Sen. Dale Fowler. Organizers say representatives from multiple senior service agencies will provide literature, guides and other information for seniors on a variety of state, county and local agencies. Additionally, Illinois General Assembly staff members will be there to assist attendees with their concerns about state government, according to a news release about the event.
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opportunity, community, and unity: 8th of August parade begins tomorrow
PADUCAH — Paducah's time-honored 8th of August parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. The parade starts at 13th and Broadway and will make its way to Robert Coleman Park. Angela Trice of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP says she really hopes to see a...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received
MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear to visit displaced families at state parks in Eastern Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit displaced families who are staying at state parks in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the governor’s office announced that Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will travel to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg on Saturday morning and then head to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn in the afternoon.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling
Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic political speeches
FANCY FARM, KY — Major politics is once again coming to small town west Kentucky. People from all over the state are flocking to Graves County for the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic. The event is known for its barbecue and fiery political speeches, the latter of which...
wpsdlocal6.com
Gearing up for Fancy Farm
Politics, barbecue, and family reunions: Organizers ready for 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic. It's definitely not your typical picnic. It is, however, a tradition Fancy Farm proudly puts on each year.
kbsi23.com
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
