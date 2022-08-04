'Showed up and showed out:' Heroes use trampoline to save 2 from burning Chattanooga home

Read on newschannel9.com
WTVCFOX
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
WTVC
Report: Former Soddy-Daisy police chief faces citation for punching man who insulted wife
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Soddy-Daisy's former police chief faces a citation after he was accused of punching a man who insulted his wife, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report. An assault citation was issued for Jeff Gann Saturday. According to an incident report, Gann and another man...
WTVC
Security guard's wife accidentally shoots herself while trying to bring gun to him at work
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A security guard's wife accidentally shot herself while trying to bring his gun to him at work. Our crew got word of a shooting on Mueller Avenue at the Mueller Company Water Products plant Tuesday. Chattanooga police say the Mueller security guard forgot his gun at...
WTVC
Bradley County man facing charges for threatening Walmart and firing gun Tuesday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man is facing charges for threatening a Walmart, firing a gun, and then resisting arrest Tuesday, according to BCSO. They say deputies responded to the Walmart off of Treasury Drive around 5p.m. BCSO say caller reported to 911 that the suspect was...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigate Sunday stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police confirm that one person was hurt in a stabbing around 6 am Sunday morning. Police say the victim had arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CPD reports the location where it happened as the 4300 block of Highway 58. They add that the...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
WTVC
Trion authorities searching for driver who hit utility pole, triggering road closures
TRION, Georgia — The Trion Fire Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver who allegedly hit a utility pole Tuesday morning. They say Tavern Lane from Gray Street to Moore Street is shut down after a vehicle hit a power pole and left the scene.
WTVCFOX
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: How to be prepared for auto accidents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm discusses how to be prepared for auto accidents and what to do if you’re in one. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Chattanooga community has back-to-school event to help families in need
As families prepare for students to return to school, people in the Chattanooga community came together to have fun and give back to send them off for a successful school year. The first "Back-2-School Jamboree" was held at Tacoa Park. "We're having a great time," says Darius Coker, a Chattanooga...
WTVC
Bonnaroo dates announced for 2023 festival
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's largest music festival has announced dates for next year's fest. Organizers have marked off June 15-18 for Bonnaroo 2023. The music festival will be held at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Next year's lineup has not yet been announced. Stay up to date for...
WTVC
Chattanooga nonprofit helps community amid inflation in food prices
One Chattanooga nonprofit is working to help residents in need. With the national inflation in food prices, people were grateful for their service. The non profit, Amen'd, is working to help families in need from the Rhema Alive church in Avondale. Over 75 families were given boxes of food. "Those...
WDEF
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WTVC
Forgotten in history: Red Bank officials working to learn origin of abandoned cemeteries
RED BANK, Tenn. — Two cemeteries in Red Bank are what city leaders say have been forgotten in history. One is Red Bank Cemetery. It is hidden behind trees and is in the backyard of some homes. Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry says several families who are well-known names...
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WDEF
Two people shot looking for lost cell phone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say two people were shot Wednesday night while searching for a lost phone. Officers were called to Cheek Street (right off Glass and Dotson) around 8:30 PM. The victims were not there, but a 23 year old male and a 29 year old female...
WTVC
Marion County school recess game gone wrong leads to death threats, racial disparities
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — One parent says a recess game gone wrong led to death threats and racial disparities in one Marion County middle school. Tuesday we spoke with that mom and others who say the district isn’t doing enough to keep their kids safe. "As you all...
WTVC
With COVID-19 numbers rising, will Hamilton Co parents have their child mask up in school?
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Classes for Hamilton County Schools start back up Wednesday, and the county is a high transmission zone for COVID-19, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends people in high transmission zones to wear masks indoors. Under a law signed by Governor Bill Lee last year,...
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
