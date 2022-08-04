Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood

Read on www.baynews9.com
Bay News 9
Kentucky flood watch warnings make some residents nervous
The ground in Southeast Kentucky has been extremely saturated from a catastrophic flood that hit the area last week and some residents are getting nervous with more rain in the forecast. "We just don’t need anymore rain, that’s for sure," said Knott County resident Loretta Baker. "I think it’s supposed...
Bay News 9
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
Bay News 9
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
Bay News 9
Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
Bay News 9
Texas governor sends bus of migrants to NYC
A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Manhattan by bus on Friday, escalating what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a “crisis” fueled by a lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers. The drop-off marked the first...
Bay News 9
As Wisconsin State Fair kicks off, first fairgoers enjoy traditions, new foods
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, die-hard enthusiasts crowded the gates at State Fair Park, not wanting to miss a minute of the fun. Tim Hourigan and Andy Wagner were among them. The two Greenfield friends were lined up...
Bay News 9
Ohio retailers hope for boost during tax-free weekend
CLEVELAND — This weekend the Buckeye State is giving shoppers a little extra bang for their buck. The state’s sales tax holiday started at midnight Friday, Aug. 5 and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. During the holiday, items of clothing priced at $75 or less, and...
Bay News 9
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
Bay News 9
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he has to pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Bay News 9
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis' appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Bay News 9
Halloween Horror Nights updates and Disney's MagicBand+
As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Bay News 9
Universal to close summer Tribute Store, SeaWorld reports Q2 earnings and Disney Parks sets D23 Expo plans
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Bay News 9
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
