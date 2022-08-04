Read on www.knbr.com
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thinks Clayton Kershaw is Headed to Injured List
Dodgers starting pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, is having trouble remaining healthy.
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/5/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Dodgers prediction and pick. More on the pitching matchups in a moment, but this is another game where the storyline transcends the pitchers involved. The San Diego Padres have, in the...
Colorado Rockies claim pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers
The Colorado Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet off waivers Friday from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers acquired Lamet in a
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala sitting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. In 118 plate appearances this season, Zavala has a .280 batting average with a .730...
Willson Contreras heads back home with Cubs to face Marlins
On July 26, Willson Contreras grew emotional when faced with the possibility of his last home game with the Chicago
FOX Sports
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 199 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .236 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Opens Up About 'Irritating' Elbow Injury
Matthew Stafford is irritated, yet confident in the recovery from his lingering elbow injury
Five quarterback solutions for Los Angeles Rams in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams may be entering a sticky situation as their preseason gets underway. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is
NFL・
Cardinals rally past Cubs to open doubleheader
Lars Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a
