San Francisco, CA

San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Sports
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala sitting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. In 118 plate appearances this season, Zavala has a .280 batting average with a .730...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 199 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .236 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

