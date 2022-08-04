ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscila Cachoeira sees recent surge as validity for spot in UFC

By MMA Junkie Staff, Ken Hathaway
 2 days ago
LAS VEGAS – After a three-fight skid to start her tenure in the UFC, Priscila Cachoeira was on thin ice for a spot on the roster.

The Brazilian started her pro career 8-0, but was submitted by current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in her 2018 promotional debut. After that, she lost decisions to current fan favorite Molly McCann and Luana Carolina for three straight losses.

But in February 2020, she finally broke through with a bonus-winning 40-second knockout of Shana Dobson in New Zealand. And after a stumble with a weight cut later that year, she knocked out Gina Mazany in May 2021 for two straight.

In February, Cachoeira rebounded from a loss to Gillian Robertson with a victory over Ji Yeon Kim, giving her three wins in four fights – and the confidence that she belongs on the UFC’s roster.

Saturday, Cachoeira (11-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) meets Ariane Lipski (14-7 MMA, 3-4 UFC) to open the main card at UFC on ESPN 40 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Check out Cachoeira’s full media day interview in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 40.

