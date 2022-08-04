ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro

 2 days ago
montavilla.net

Crash Damaged McDonald’s Repaired

Three months after a car collided with the McDonald’s restaurant at 8149 SE Stark Street, workers have begun to repair the damages. On May 4th, a vehicle jumped the curb and collided with the SE 82nd Avenue facing dining-room windows. Witness reports indicate the driver “was doing donuts” before crashing into the building.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)

Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
HILLSBORO, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Shooting in Portland's East Columbia neighborhood leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say they have launched an investigation after a shooting in the East Columbia neighborhood left one person dead overnight. Shortly after 2 a.m. in the early hours of Saturday morning, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct responded to a report of someone shot in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road, just south of an Amazon warehouse and near the old Portland Meadows site.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
KELSO, WA
The Oregonian

Fire engulfs Roseway Theater in NE Portland

A three-alarm fire at the historic Roseway Theater on Sandy Boulevard sent smoke billowing across Northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, said the floor inside the 7,000-square-foot movie theater partially collapsed, preventing firefighters from battling the blaze from the inside. Instead, they worked to extinguish the fire, and prevent its spread to neighboring businesses on the 7200 block of Sandy Boulevard, from the outside.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly Gresham hit-and-run

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Wednesday. Officers responded to an alley behind 2208 Southeast 182nd Avenue and found a man dead at the scene. A security guard initially found the bicyclist. Investigators reviewed surveillance video then tracked...
GRESHAM, OR
The Bee

Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash

A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Apartment fire in SE Portland caused by illegal fireworks, investigators say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Arson units have determined a Thursday apartment fire in SE Portland was caused by fireworks. Fire crews responded just after noon to the Briarwood East apartments at 3302 SE 122nd Avenue after multiple callers reported heavy smoke. Responders began searching buildings, finding flames on the backside of a one-story unit.
PORTLAND, OR

