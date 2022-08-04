Read on www.kptv.com
montavilla.net
Crash Damaged McDonald’s Repaired
Three months after a car collided with the McDonald’s restaurant at 8149 SE Stark Street, workers have begun to repair the damages. On May 4th, a vehicle jumped the curb and collided with the SE 82nd Avenue facing dining-room windows. Witness reports indicate the driver “was doing donuts” before crashing into the building.
kptv.com
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
Shooting in Portland's East Columbia neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say they have launched an investigation after a shooting in the East Columbia neighborhood left one person dead overnight. Shortly after 2 a.m. in the early hours of Saturday morning, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct responded to a report of someone shot in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road, just south of an Amazon warehouse and near the old Portland Meadows site.
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
Caught on Camera: Aerial video shows shooting in Old Town
New video shows aerial footage of the shooting in Old Town Friday morning that led to the arrest of two men.
Fire engulfs Roseway Theater in NE Portland
A three-alarm fire at the historic Roseway Theater on Sandy Boulevard sent smoke billowing across Northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, said the floor inside the 7,000-square-foot movie theater partially collapsed, preventing firefighters from battling the blaze from the inside. Instead, they worked to extinguish the fire, and prevent its spread to neighboring businesses on the 7200 block of Sandy Boulevard, from the outside.
kptv.com
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
kptv.com
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
kptv.com
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly Gresham hit-and-run
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Wednesday. Officers responded to an alley behind 2208 Southeast 182nd Avenue and found a man dead at the scene. A security guard initially found the bicyclist. Investigators reviewed surveillance video then tracked...
Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash
A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
kptv.com
Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
kptv.com
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
kptv.com
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man who was shot last Friday is accusing Portland Police officers of leaving the scene of his stolen car, which the victim says caused one of the suspects who stole the car to come out of an apartment building and shoot him. On Friday...
kptv.com
Apartment fire in SE Portland caused by illegal fireworks, investigators say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Arson units have determined a Thursday apartment fire in SE Portland was caused by fireworks. Fire crews responded just after noon to the Briarwood East apartments at 3302 SE 122nd Avenue after multiple callers reported heavy smoke. Responders began searching buildings, finding flames on the backside of a one-story unit.
Body of Mt. Hood climber recovered in dangerous mission
The body of a climber who died on Mount Hood in March was recovered Saturday once rescuers saw there was adequate melt in the area to complete the mission.
