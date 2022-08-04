ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds

Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Free school supplies for Visalia students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Visalia Unified serving free breakfast & lunch

VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia Unified School District wants to help ensure its students are full, focused, and ready to learn this upcoming school year. Earlier this week the district announced that it would be providing free breakfast and lunch for every enrolled student at all school sites. “We want...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire forces 4 adults out of Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that forced four people out of their home on Thursday is now under investigation, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews were called at around 5:00 p.m. to the home in the area of Willow and Laurel avenues. They arrived to find all the occupants were out of the […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno State researchers study effects of LED lights on plants

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture are studying the effects of different colored LED lights on plants grown indoors. “The lighting systems and the carbon dioxide supplementation– it’s going to change the industry,” said Fresno State Professor Gurreet Brar.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

An unusually humid start to the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Did you notice how muggy it was on Friday? This was thanks to the Four Corners ridge of high pressure steering the monsoon moisture our way. The monsoon moisture has also been providing the Sierra with showers and storms all week long, even bringing flash flooding concerns to some areas. Even the Central Valley had a few Friday morning showers.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
FRESNO, CA

