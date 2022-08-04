FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Did you notice how muggy it was on Friday? This was thanks to the Four Corners ridge of high pressure steering the monsoon moisture our way. The monsoon moisture has also been providing the Sierra with showers and storms all week long, even bringing flash flooding concerns to some areas. Even the Central Valley had a few Friday morning showers.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO