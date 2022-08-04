Read on www.yourcentralvalley.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Piecing together the past while enjoying tomatoes and fish | Hanford Gourmet
They weren’t really wasted hours, but I did spend some time down a rabbit hole researching old newspapers. My intent was to find any tidbits I could about my maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jomac (Potter) Chan. As I have written before, Grandfather Chan was in vaudeville. He played the...
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
Made in Clovis showcase returning for 2nd year
Community members are invited to show off their inventions meant to solve everyday problems and highlight creativity.
Murder 'out of greed' sends South Valley man to prison for 77 to life
A jury convicted 64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi of murdering Nizam Rajabali and shooting his son, Jahan, at the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in 2018.
The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds
Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
Fresno nonprofit robbed, vandalized by same criminals 3 times in last 6 months
'They are stealing from the children': Volunteers with Fresno Moose Lodge 445 are frustrated and fed up after being targeted by brazen burglars multiple times.
Free school supplies for Visalia students
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home
Lisa and Seth Fisher went outside of their Coarsegold home and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.
Visalia Unified serving free breakfast & lunch
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia Unified School District wants to help ensure its students are full, focused, and ready to learn this upcoming school year. Earlier this week the district announced that it would be providing free breakfast and lunch for every enrolled student at all school sites. “We want...
Fire forces 4 adults out of Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that forced four people out of their home on Thursday is now under investigation, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews were called at around 5:00 p.m. to the home in the area of Willow and Laurel avenues. They arrived to find all the occupants were out of the […]
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Fresno State researchers study effects of LED lights on plants
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture are studying the effects of different colored LED lights on plants grown indoors. “The lighting systems and the carbon dioxide supplementation– it’s going to change the industry,” said Fresno State Professor Gurreet Brar.
An unusually humid start to the weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Did you notice how muggy it was on Friday? This was thanks to the Four Corners ridge of high pressure steering the monsoon moisture our way. The monsoon moisture has also been providing the Sierra with showers and storms all week long, even bringing flash flooding concerns to some areas. Even the Central Valley had a few Friday morning showers.
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
'The kids were crying, hysterical': Gunshots ring out as Fresno football team plays in Oakland
Shots rang out at Oakland Tech High School, where a Fresno team, the Valley Boyz, were playing the Oakland Dynamites Sunday afternoon.
Fresno police release footage of deadly shooting involving 27-year-old man
Bodycam footage of Fresno police fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in May has been released.
Terrified family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as Fresno County deputies
A Fresno County family faced utter terror when several armed men cut the locks on their gate, then drove in with red and blue lights on top of a black car on Tuesday morning.
Man mauled to death by 5 dogs in Selma, police say
Selma police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was attacked and killed by five dogs that had escaped from a nearby home. on Sunday afternoon.
Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
