Jury Finds Alex Jones Caused $4 Million in Damages to Sandy Hook Parents

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Infowars Whistleblower: Staff Laughed At Pleas To Stop Pushing Sandy Hook Lies
Jurors watched the deposition of former Infowars editor Rob Jacobson during Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation trial.
Infowars Sidekick Owen Shroyer Testifies In Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Defamation Trial
Shroyer peddled a false story on Infowars that Neil Heslin didn't hold his dead child after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary.
Alex Jones bizarrely calls $4.1m Sandy Hook judgment a ‘victory for truth’ as punitive damages loom
After the jury reached a verdict in Alex Jones’s defamation damages trial and ordered him to pay the plaintiffs compensatory damages of $4.1m (£3.4m), the bombastic Infowars host nevertheless declared victory.Mr Jones was taken to court by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim six-year-old Jesse Lewis, after they alleged they had endured years of torment and anguish because of his claims that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.While the jury awarded a significantly smaller amount than the plaintiffs’ request for $150m (£124m), it was far more than the $8 (£6.6m) offered by...
Alex Jones Began Moving $11K a Day Into Alleged Shell Company After Losing Sandy Hook Case
Alex Jones began funneling $11,000 a day into an alleged shell company after he was deemed, by default, to have defamed Sandy Hook parents, an expert testified Friday. Jones was found in default last year after he ignored court orders during discovery. After a dramatic trial this week to assess damages, a jury ordered him to pay $4.11 million in compensatory damages, which are based on proven harm or loss. On Friday, the jury will hear evidence of Jones’ financial standing so they can assess punitive damages, which are intended to deter harmful behavior. Bernard Pettingill, a forensic economist, testified that it was difficult to assess Jones’ worth as he has provided such little information. He estimated InfoWars made $64 million last year, and Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth $135 million to $270 million. Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy last week, but Pettingill said Jones has a $53 million debt to himself that makes him look like he’s in dire straits when he’s not. He also alleged that Jones started transferring $11,000 per day into a shell company, although Jones’ lawyers maintain it was a real company.
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"
Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
Jury finds Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million for Sandy Hook hoax claims
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre at least $4.1 million for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury said on Thursday.
Sandy Hook parents seek to stop InfoWars bankruptcy payments to Alex Jones
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday not to allow the parent company of far-right website InfoWars to send any money to its founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, or his companies until they have an opportunity to get to the bottom of InfoWars' finances.
Alex Jones damages trial begins over his false claims Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly "lied and attacked the parents of murdered children" when he told his Infowars audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, an attorney for one of the victims' parents told a Texas jury on Tuesday at the outset of a trial to determine how much Jones must pay for defaming them.
Roger Stone makes donation plea for Alex Jones after verdict says he must pay $49m for Sandy Hook 'hoax' claims
Appearing on InfoWars, Roger Stone asked viewers to donate to Alex Jones after he was ordered to pay $49.3 in damages over Sandy Hook "hoax" claims.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook massacre was "100% real" as he testifies at defamation trial
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012...
TechCrunch
Alex Jones and Infowars finally face the music for sowing Sandy Hook conspiracies
For years, Jones and Infowars spread outlandish and disturbing conspiracy theories purporting that the 2012 tragedy, which claimed 28 lives — most of them children — was staged. The first trial to determine the damages Jones may owe is underway in Texas, with Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis,...
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4M
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. The Austin jury must still decide how much the Infowars host must pay in punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the 2012...
Texas jury says Alex Jones must pay $45.2M to Sandy Hook parents
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was penalized Friday by a Texas jury which said he must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis. The decision came after the jury on Thursday decided that Jones must pay $4.1 million...
Alex Jones trial - live: Jury tells Infowars host to pay $45.2m in punitive damages on top of $4m compensation
A second verdict has been reached in the trial of Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The jury in Austin, Texas, decided on Thursday he must pay more than $4m in compensation to the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. On Friday they ordered Jones to pay an additional $45.2m in punitive damages.Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis filed a defamation suit against Jones over his claims that the school shooting, that saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box about...
