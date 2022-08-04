ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

By Cindy Von Quednow, additional reporting by Nidia Becerra, Sandra Mitchell
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BN5Ws_0h5Jch6E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKlik_0h5Jch6E00
Video uploaded to the Citizen app shows a fiery crash at a Windsor Hills gas station on Aug. 4, 2022.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m.

Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through a red light — without braking — and strikes two vehicles in the intersection.

The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

California Highway Patrol officials initially said six people were killed in the crash, but later updated the figure to five.

Among the fatalities: a pregnant woman and her infant, authorities said.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection, as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands.”

Three vehicles were obliterated in the collision. At least two other were damaged.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Anne Heche, actress in ‘Another World,’ voice in ‘Legend of Korra,’ severely burned in fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Actress Anne Heche has been severely injured following a car crash on Friday, according to TMZ. Heche is known for her Daytime Emmy Award-winning performance in “Another World”; she played Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. She also performed in “Donnie Brasco” (1997), “Volcano” (1997), “I Know What You Did Last Summer” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy