Kylie Jenner Defends Lab Pics, After Being Called Out for ‘Unsanitary’ Practice

TMZ.com
 2 days ago
BecksAZ
2d ago

It’s a photo op. This chick wouldn’t know any chemical makeup and probably couldn’t even tell you basics of it! So pathetic! Why not show the people who are actual chemist making you rich!

