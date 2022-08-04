Nick León is a versatile producer. Over the past few years, he’s variously turned his hand to triplet-heavy tribal guarachero, lush ambient soundscaping, and terse reggaetón; he also had a hand in producing Rosalía’s “DIABLO,” a sweet-yet-severe highlight of MOTOMAMI. With “Xtasis,” the lead track of his new EP for Colombia’s TraTraTrax label, the Miami electronic musician shifts his attention to sleek, pan-Latin club hybrids that sail over choppy beats like cigarette boats slapping whitecaps in Biscayne Bay. Venezuela’s DJ Babatr helped out with the percussion and arrangement, as well as contributing a head-turning vocal sample, and there’s clearly an element of Caracas’ “raptor house” (or changa tuki) sound in the song’s staccato snares and tightly syncopated drums. But one of León’s hallmarks has always been the smoothness of his productions, and he brings a similarly fluid touch here, fleshing out the space between the beats with warm, luminous synths. Topping it off is a high-stepping bassline that’s more than a little reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic “Show Me Love” remix, whose Korg M1 organ preset Beyoncé recently dusted off for “Break My Soul.” The appearance of the sound is pure coincidence; León’s single was doing the promo rounds long before “Break My Soul” hit the internet. But it’s a fortuitous one: If Beyoncé’s Renaissance is a celebration of dance music’s emancipatory spirit in Black American culture, “Xtasis” offers a similarly jubilant tribute to club music’s pan-Latin future.

