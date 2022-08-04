P&O Ferries is accused of 'gangster behaviour' after nearly 200 sacked workers' valuables went missing during brutal mass firing

P&O Ferries has been accused of 'gangster behaviour' after nearly 200 sacked workers' valuables allegedly went missing during the company's mass firing.

Former workers on the company's Dover ferries were unable to return to their onboard accommodation to collect their belongings in March as entire crews were dismissed in a single day over Zoom.

The under-fire ferry firm- which is owned by Dubai-based DP World- has now confirmed almost 200 of the 786 people who lost their jobs believe items have gone missing.

One former P&O Ferries worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said 'people are fuming' about the possessions lost during the replacement of UK workers by foreign agency staff.

Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the RMT union which represents seafarers said: 'There is seemingly no end to the gangster capitalist behaviour of P&O.'

They said: 'Had they just let people on to collect their gear all of this could have been avoided.'

Of the 177 seafarers who requested claim forms to P&O Ferries for missing belongings, 132 submitted their claims by the June 30 cut-off date set by their former employer.

It is understood the firm expects to have resolved around three quarters of the claims by the end of this week.

The shocking claims come just three months after the criminal and civil investigations were launched into the company's decision to sack 786 workers without notice.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service has started 'formal criminal and civil investigations' and that he will be 'follow this matter closely' along with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The probe comes after P&O Ferries admitted to breaking the law in the manner in which it terminated staff on March 17 to hire cheaper agency workers, a move that has caused a major backlash from politicians and workers.

P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite told a joint hearing of the Commons' business and transport committees that his company broke the law by not consulting with trade unions before sacking workers.

The Insolvency Service said: 'Following its inquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.'

Comments in a Facebook group for the sacked workers suggest many people who have submitted claims are not receiving the full amount they believe they are owed, often because of difficulty proving ownership of items worth more than £50.

Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the RMT union which represents seafarers said: 'There is seemingly no end to the gangster capitalist behaviour of P&O.

'Not only did they unlawfully sack 800 staff, but they also frogmarched them off preventing many returning to collect their possessions.

'The government should immediately cancel all contracts they have with P&O, impound their vessels and take over the running of the ferries in British waters.'

A P&O Ferries spokesman said the 25 per cent of claims outstanding require further details in order to be resolved.

They added: 'We appreciate the frustration that a small number of our ex-seafarers have experienced with regard to the return of their personal items.

'Our top priority remains either reuniting everyone with their possessions or compensating individuals with proven claims.'