Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Zac Taylor gives update on Joe Burrow, La’el Collins and Drew Sample
As the Cincinnati Bengals gear up for their first preseason game next week, several key players are still sidelined. On Thursday, the team got a scare when tight end Drew Sample went down with a knee injury that led to him being carted off the field. Thankfully, Sample and the...
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since his 2021 ACL tear. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans left the session early due to an injury. "It was good to see him running around and getting some...
Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8
The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
Ja’Marr Chase must think he’s better than Cooper Kupp with bold Justin Jefferson claim
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exploded last year during his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro Second Team honors. Chase was joined by former fellow LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the All-Pro Second Team. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was in his second year in the NFL. He posted 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns after 1,400 his rookie year.
Kiko Alonso expected to sign with Saints after visit
Kiko Alonso is on his way back to the NFL, particularly to the fold of the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the linebacker is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the last team he has seen action for in the pros. “Former...
Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso
Monday, an undrafted rookie from Auburn, had a strong start to training camp. In four years at Auburn, Monday amassed five interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, and scored three defensive touchdowns. Monday's move to injured reserve creates roster space for veteran LB Kiko Alonso, who...
Newsstand: Taylor Lewan — 'it's just cool' having Hassan Haskins on Tennessee Titans
Former Michigan offensive tackle and Tennessee Titans standout Taylor Lewan has been waiting for another Wolverine to join the squad. Now he has one in running back Hassan Haskins, who rushed for 1,327 yards and a program-record 20 touchdowns in 2021, including five scores against Titans head man Mike Vrabel’s Ohio State Buckeyes (in a 42-27 win).
