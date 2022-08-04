Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exploded last year during his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro Second Team honors. Chase was joined by former fellow LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the All-Pro Second Team. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was in his second year in the NFL. He posted 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns after 1,400 his rookie year.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO