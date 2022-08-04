Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO