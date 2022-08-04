ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsbury, CT

FOX 61

Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Keeping pets safe in the extreme heat

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Simsbury, CT
Connecticut Health
Connecticut State
WNAW 94.7

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
FOX 61

New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Richard Blumenthal
Eyewitness News

If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car.

WTNH

Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP Closes Fishing Areas

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 14 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education

FORECAST: Heat & Humidity Rolls On Into The First Weekend Of August!. The next couple of days could be dangerously hot with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms everyday. Mid-week looks unsettled and then we get back down into the 80s. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tips to Save Energy During Heat Wave

As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely. “A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”
NORWICH, CT
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Eyewitness News

What the latest heat wave means for your car

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
WATERBURY, CT

