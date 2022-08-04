Lots of families were here today to burn some energy outside while staying cool.

Read on www.wfsb.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Restaurant workers keeping cool in the heat wave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine standing in front of a pizza oven when temperatures are well over 90 degrees outside. The heat can be tough on restaurant workers, especially those in the kitchen or waiting tables outside. The staff at Zuppardi’s in West Haven work hard to serve the Friday night crowd. “The phone […]
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat
MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause
NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
Mother bear and two cubs are freed from a storm drain
Three black bears – a mother and her two cubs – were rescued by police after being trapped in a storm drain outside of Hartford, Conn. It was originally thought they were using the drain as a travel corridor.
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
DEEP Closes Fishing Areas
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 14 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
Keeping pets safe in the extreme heat
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
As dangerous stretch of heat, humidity continues, so do resources to keep people cool
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The second heat wave of the summer was expected to continue on Friday, and the temperatures haven’t been just uncomfortable, they’ve been downright dangerous. There are plenty of state and local resources available to help people stay cool. Many people don’t have access...
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
Common medications can make you sensitive to heat!
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Bristol FD welcomes peer support K9
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a special new member of the Bristol Fire Department. Meet Peer Support K9 Okee! Okee is a Shepherd-Hound mix that was rescued by the team at K9’s for Warriors. It’s a national organization that pairs support dogs with police and fire stations across the country, helping first responders heal and […]
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
FORECAST: Heat & Humidity Rolls On Into The First Weekend Of August!. The next couple of days could be dangerously hot with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms everyday. Mid-week looks unsettled and then we get back down into the 80s. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and...
Family of ten set up ice cream stand to raise money and give back
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Normally family and friends help out Brooke Burby and her 9 kids with clothes and back to school gear, but this year she wanted to do something a little different. The family set up an ice cream stand and the money these kids make is...
Reward offered after kittens abandoned on side of Southington road
SOUTHINGTON — An animal rights group is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for abandoning six kittens on the side of a road. The kittens, which are friendly and are believed to have been pets, were found in the Crescent Lake area of Southington, parkland in the northeastern corner of town.
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
