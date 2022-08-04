Read on mlb.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports
Angels hit MLB record-tying seven solo home runs in loss to A's
The Los Angeles Angels hit seven home runs on Thursday, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics. How is that possible? Well, each of the Angels' seven dingers were solo shots. The A's scored eight runs, enough to secure an 8-7 victory in Anaheim. The Angels are just the...
NBC Sports
What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move
Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
NBC Sports
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
FOX Sports
Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
numberfire.com
David Peralta not in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Peralta is being replaced in left field by Randy Arozarena versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 335 plate appearances this season, Peralta has a .251 batting average with a .766 OPS, 12 home...
Yardbarker
Tigers explode late, put away Rays
Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs. Hill (2-3)...
Yardbarker
Tigers Roar Late, Blow Out Rays 9-1 in Weird Loss
DETROIT, Mich. — Shane McClanahan was back to dealing, even if it was off a different script. The Tampa Bay ace mowed through the Detroit Tigers inning after inning. So it makes no sense at all to know that the Rays lost 9-1 to the Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park in Detroit.
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
FOX Sports
Twins play the Blue Jays with 2-1 series lead
Toronto Blue Jays (59-48, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -159, Twins +136; over/under...
Yardbarker
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
FOX Sports
Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes sent to Tampa Bay's bench on Friday evening
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not staring in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Paredes will rest on the road after Brandon Lowe was moved to second base, David Peralta was named Friday's designated hitter, and Luke Raley was positioned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on...
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
FOX Sports
Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays (57-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-66, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-4, 2.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -266, Tigers +218; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Austin Hays (side) still idle Friday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays (side) is not in the starting lineup again for Friday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hays will remain out for a second straight game due to left side soreness. Brett Phillips will join Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander in the Orioles' outfield.
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen starting for Blue Jays on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jansen is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jansen for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves
What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
NBC Sports
Even Gabe Kapler's first ejection wasn't enough to fire up the Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler has spent a lot of time this season preaching the importance of keeping your cool. Carlos Rodón has been his best player, but at times after Rodón's emotion has shown on the field, Kapler has talked about how it's important to conserve that energy for the mound.
