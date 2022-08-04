Coastal Carolina's Mekenze Kelley finishes 9th in World Juniors women's 400m semifinals

Read on www.postandcourier.com
Coastal Carolina's Kelley, Team USA win women's 4x400m at U20 World Athletics Championships
After just missing out on the final in the women’s 400-meters, Mekenze Kelley more than made up for it. Kelley, a Coastal Carolina sprinter who was representing Team USA, ran the first leg of the women’s 4x400-meters and helped Team USA win gold with a time of 3:28.06 at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships on Aug. 6 in Cali, Colombia.
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
TikTok Video Goes Viral After Showing Mold In A Myrtle Beach Hotel Room
Vacation is a treasured time of year. You look forward to it, plan for it and save for it. Myrtle Beach is one of the go to destinations for many of us that live around here but one hotel is reportedly becoming infamous because of a TikTok video that went viral after showing black mold in one of the rooms.
WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Florence softball teams go to bat for veterans’ mental health
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The second annual Home Runs for Heroes charity softball tournament in Florence aimed to raise awareness for mental health issues among veterans. “We’re in it to win it, but the main thing is getting an ear out to anyone who might need to talk,” said Michael Kirby, coach of the team Warrior’s […]
The Rick Strickland Band returns to downtown Darlington Aug. 13
SHORT BIO – Rick & Lesa. For over a decade, Singer/Songwriters Rick Strickland and Lesa Hudson have been prominent fixtures in the Carolina. Beach Music industry, and are well celebrated for their award winning original music. They have received a total of 27. Carolina Beach Music Awards (CBMA) for...
North Myrtle Beach defends beach-equipment ordinance in lawsuit response
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed last week by a beach equipment company that says an ordinance the city amended in June blocks it from doing business on the beach. The lawsuit, filed by the owners of Cherry Grove Beach Gear, accuses the city of […]
Take advantage of South Carolina’s tax-free weekend to plan for wedding — or even Halloween
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend in South Carolina means there’s a whole list of items you can buy without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. The list includes normal back-to-school items like pens and pencils, computers and some clothes. However, it also includes wedding dresses and other items. “It’s so odd because we […]
Editorial: A special opportunity unfolding in Georgetown
A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Myrtle Beach visitors weigh in on 'dual role' lifeguards
MYRTLE BEACH — The topic of “dual role” lifeguarding has come under scrutiny in Myrtle Beach following a historic lawsuit settlement recently awarded to the family of a drowning victim. “Dual role” lifeguarding is a practice where lifeguards are required to perform other duties at the same...
Report: Wanted suspect shot woman at Carolina Forest apartment complex
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report is providing new details on a shooting that now has police searching for a 21-year-old suspect. Horry County police announced on Friday that Reginald Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive.
Florence Firefighter Dedicated to Helping People in Need
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Lance Grabill said his desire to become a firefighter was sparked when he realized that people needed help. “Being a firefighter allows me to help people during their most frightening times,” he said. Grabill has been a firefighter for three years. He moved to...
Medium chance for development in the Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a medium chance for the development of a tropical depression over the next five days. Currently, the area of interest is still over Africa but is forecasted to move offshore tonight or early...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Millie
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 6-7 is Millie, an 8-week-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Millie is currently in a foster home and “loves to be held,” shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. Because she is in foster care, anyone interested in adopting Millie […]
James Lockemy To Lead Dillon County History And 250th Anniversary Of The American Revolution Committee
The Dillon County Council formed a Dillon County History and 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution Committee at a recent meeting and appointed James E. Lockemy as the chairperson. In his presentation about the need for such a committee, Lockemy said that one might wonder what Dillon County formed in...
‘This is an honor:’ Community celebrates 100th birthday of North Myrtle Beach WWII veteran
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge is celebrating a century of life in the Grand Strand. Angelo Marzili got help celebrating his 100th birthday from Post 10804 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Little River on Friday.
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
