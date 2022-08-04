ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
healthcareittoday.com

Go-Lives, COVID-19, and Continuous Improvement – Fun Friday

Happy Friday everyone! Are you enjoying this very hot summer? I live in Vegas, so we just call it summer, but Twitter seems to be lighting up that a lot of places are having a hotter summer than normal. I feel for those that don’t have AC when the temperature rises. I hope you’re all doing well and making the most of summer time fun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo

Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
MOTORSPORTS
Talking With Tami

creative. sincere. loving. fun.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Last nite was the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 2 premier party. I was invited to cover media for this event and Im exhausted! Ive never had to work so hard to get interviews or photo opts in my life. I never complain about much because I’m an easy going kinda […]
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy