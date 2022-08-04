80-Year-Old Claremore Man Uses Scooter To Tend To Flourishing Backyard Garden

Read on www.news9.com
Bristow Artisans Gardeners Market Hosts 2nd Touch-A-Truck Event
The Bristow Artisans and Gardeners Market hosted its second Touch-A-Truck Kids Day. More than ten trucks were on display along with face painting, games, and vendors. Students in need also got to take home school supplies.
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center Hosts Garage Sale
The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is hosting a garage sale in downtown Tulsa. The three-day event wraps up Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are children's toys, books, electronics, home goods and more. All proceeds support the mission of Oklahomans for Equality and the operation of the...
Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair
Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
Sand Springs Business Makes Donation For Keystone Ancient Forest Project
A Sand Springs business is making a donation to the Keystone Ancient Forest to help kickstart a new project. The Keystone Ancient Forrest in Sand Springs will soon be home to one of the largest butterfly savanna’s in the state thanks to a $10,000 donation from Webco Industries. "With...
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
Come to Family Fun Night, Claremore!
Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting a Family Fun Night on Saturday, August 13, from 6p – 8p. There will be indoor and outdoor games, bouncy houses, free food, back-to-school gifts for the kiddos (while supplies last), and plenty of fun! Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Everyone is invited! Redeemer Lutheran is located at 220 N. Seminole. See you there!
Wrestling For A Cause To Hold Show In Pryor To Benefit Veterans
TULSA, Okla. - A local wrestling group has helped raise thousands of dollars for families fighting cancer and now they have a new event that is aiming to help support local veterans. The group is hosting the main event this weekend at the Mayes County Event Center in Pryor. Tim Rockwell joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the mission behindWrestling for a Cause.
Muskogee Apartment Fire Residents Move To New Home With Help Of Emergency Management
Some Muskogee residents from Greenleaf Apartments got some help moving into their new homes on Saturday. The apartments caught fire last month and left nearly a hundred people without a place to live. The City of Muskogee emergency management shared pictures on Facebook showing crews teaming up to move four...
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale
Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Navajo woman walks across the country to raise awareness about missing indigenous people
TULSA, Okla. — A Navajo woman hopes to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous people by walking across the country. Seraphine Warren hopes her walk brings attention to hundreds of missing and murdered indigenous people all across the country. She became an advocate after her aunt, 63-year-old Ella Mae Begay, went missing.
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Creates Amazon List Of School Supplies
Students will soon be headed back to school and teachers are turning to Amazon and Facebook for help getting supplies. You may have seen the posts of wish lists full of what teachers need to start the year. Educators said because of smaller budgets and higher costs, contributing now is...
Community Service Council Prepares For Annual 'Morning Toast' Fundraiser
The Community Service Council is getting ready for its second annual 'Morning Toast' fundraiser. The networking event will take place on August 19th from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Vista at 21 event venue near Greenwood and Archer. The Community Service Council operates 10 programs in Eastern Oklahoma,...
Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online. People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
Cherokee Nation mourns loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of one of its most renowned artists with the loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah on Aug. 3. The award-winning artist was known for creating works of art from copper, silver, gold, brass, nickel, aluminum and steel in both traditional and contemporary styles. He was a second-generation jeweler, following in the footsteps of his father, Quannah Chuleewah of Pryor. Toneh was born in 1959 and had been practicing his craft since the age of 14.
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
