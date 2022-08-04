Elon Musk: next Tesla Gigafactory location could be announced this year

Read on www.teslarati.com
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
How Elon’s bizarre Twitter takeover saga could have just been a cover for him to sell $8.5 billion in Tesla stock
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk on Friday announced he was backing out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid, blaming the social media platform's alleged lack of transparency regarding bots on the site.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Elon Musk grimaces and looks disheveled hours after being sued by Twitter for ‘backing out of $44billion deal’
ELON Musk has been spotted looking downcast and disheveled on a night out as he faces a monstrous lawsuit over his failed $44billion Twitter buyout. The Tesla CEO couldn't raise a smile as he stepped out of a car, heading to dinner in Los Angeles under the cover of darkness on Tuesday night.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Reportedly Becoming Liability, Turning New Buyers And Old Away From Tesla
Elon Musk was once the darling of the electric vehicle community. A rich, brash CEO, with an ability to harness social media, those same factors that made him a popular figure may now be hurting the company he helped grow. Studies are showing increasingly that, although Tesla owners are happy...
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
'I Had More Kids In Q2 Than They Made Cars!' Said Elon Musk About This Tesla Rival
The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and richest man in the world Elon Musk isn’t shy of trolling others on his Twitter Inc TWTR account. Musk's more than 102 million followers witnessed him make fun of global elites such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, criticized former president Donald Trump’s social media website Truth Social and shared a meme of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s face on former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.
Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch
SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread. Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes...
Elon Musk says Tesla would continue to do very well even if he was kidnapped by aliens or 'went back to my home planet'
Elon Musk said that Tesla would continue to do well even if he was kidnapped by aliens. However, he intends to stay as long as he can be useful, he said at Tesla's 2022 Cyber Roundup. Musk was responding to a question from a stock owner regarding the company's succession...
biztoc.com
In Court Battle With Twitter, Elon Musk's Revelation On Indian Government
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through. Musk said that the social media giant jeopardised its third largest market by failing to disclose "risky" litigation against the Indian government. In a countersuit in a Delaware court which was filed under seal last Friday and made public Thursday, Musk also claimed that he was "hoodwinked" into signing the deal.
Dogecoin Daily: Price On The Move Up, Elon Musk Discusses The Meme Coin In Podcast Appearance
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1.5% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning after Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk mentioned the meme coin on a podcast. DOGE traded higher along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 1.09% to $1.09 trillion. Dogecoin...
3 Stocks to Sell Immediately
These companies are likely to be in increasing trouble in the next few months. Investors may want to move out of these as soon as possible.
tipranks.com
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
teslarati.com
Tesla announces date of 3:1 stock split
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that it would perform its 3:1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend after the close of trading on August 24. Trading will begin on August 25 on a stock split-adjusted basis. “Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved...
CNET
Twitter says Elon Musk's claims are 'factually inaccurate'
Twitter is pushing back against billionaire Elon Musk's allegations that the company "hoodwinked" him into signing a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform. Musk, who's trying to back out of the deal, filed a countersuit against Twitter last week in Delaware's Court of Chancery. In July, Twitter sued Musk to enforce the merger agreement and alleged that the billionaire is trying to get out of acquiring the company because his personal wealth has fallen and the purchase has thus become more expensive.
Elon Musk Said Tesla Could Buy Back Shares in the Near Future
With Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk attempting to back out of the $44 billion Twitter (TWTR) acquisition, he’s in the take-back mood. Tesla share buybacks could come in the near future, Musk said in the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s...
