Kwame Livingston, DT, North Greenville | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview￼

Read on www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins III are 'good friends' battling for same Chargers job
Battling for the same starting offensive tackle job on the Chargers hasn't hurt the friendship between Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins III.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: John Smith, CB, Holy Cross
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I am majoring in Psychology. When I am back home in Florida, I help my dad coach younger kids. What do you think your teammates would...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kareem Hunt wants out of Cleveland, but the Browns do not want to trade him
The Cleveland Browns have had a rough off-season and it is not going to get any better. Now, their star running back wants out. No, I am not talking about Nick Chubb, but Kareem Hunt. Hunt recently requested a trade out of Cleveland but the team is not going to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out CB Ken Crawley, CB Darryl Roberts, and CB Daryl Worley. Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the NFI list. Green Bay Packers. Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the NFI list. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A.J. Brown can't believe the fan support for a practice: 'I love it here already'
A.J. Brown caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from his best friend and new quarterback Jalen Hurts during the practice, electrifying the crowd.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs deactivated his Twitter account after him getting torched at training camp went viral
People were crushing Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs for this one-on-one with CeeDee Lamb. It was a great play by CeeDee Lamb, but people were really picking on the former Alabama corner and it got under his skin. Well, the reason he began getting smoked is because WR number 6...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kooper Reece, OL, University of Nebraska-Kearney
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up in a small town it’s just a part of life, as a kid you go and watch those high school games waiting for it to be your turn. Then you start watching college ball and you dream about making it to the next level. So it’s always been an aspiration of mine. Once I got a taste of what football is about. I fell in love with every aspect of it. Even when I was younger I wanted to be able to look back at my career and smile knowing that I gave it everything and had no regrets.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Latrell Robinson, DL, Tiffin University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me want to be a football player was my older brother squeak he first got me on my first team. When I was like 7 years old and I just never looked back. What type of energy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Hula Bowl Players Commanding Respect in the NFL
I was fortunate to attend Washington Commanders training camp Friday, August 5th, being able to catch up with some of the players who participated in this past season’s Hula Bowl. Fans gathered in the hot summer sun in Ashburn, Virginia with the reactions of Ryan Kerrigan’s retirement still lingering....
Comments / 0