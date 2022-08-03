Kwame Livingston, DT, North Greenville | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview￼

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up in a small town it’s just a part of life, as a kid you go and watch those high school games waiting for it to be your turn. Then you start watching college ball and you dream about making it to the next level. So it’s always been an aspiration of mine. Once I got a taste of what football is about. I fell in love with every aspect of it. Even when I was younger I wanted to be able to look back at my career and smile knowing that I gave it everything and had no regrets.

