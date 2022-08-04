Devin Booker’s signature Phoenix Suns moves tracked for NBA 2K23

Read on arizonasports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Related
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Sends Julius Randle To Dallas
Every Batman needs a Robin. We guess. On the other hand, most of the best Batman movies don’t feature a Robin character at all. Let’s start over. Every top NBA player needs a co-star. Granted, we’ve seen one-star teams have a degree of success in the past, but...
Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Yardbarker
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo for EuroBasket
Tyler Dorsey just became a Dallas Mavericks' two-way contract player, and now he could potentially face teammate Luka Doncic in overseas competition.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday
Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out two tweets on Friday. Paul and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
ABC 15 News
Arizona man buys 6.5K Mercury tickets to support Brittney Griner, team
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has bought out the upper deck of the last Mercury home game to help support Brittney Griner and her team. Hours after Griner learned her sentence in Russia on Thursday, Christopher Owens with Culture PHX, went to the Footprint Center to purchase the tickets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.
Yardbarker
Building The Perfect NBA Center: Nikola Jokic's Basketball IQ, Joel Embiid's Scoring
We are here with our final installment of building the perfect players by position using players from the 2021-22 season. The final position we will be making today is the center position. The 2021-22 season was spectacular for centers around the NBA. For the first time in 20 years, a player at the center position led the NBA in scoring. A center was named back-to-back MVP for the first time since Moses Malone. The big man is officially back in the NBA, and fans should be excited about what will come next.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Watch: Suns Guard Devin Booker Motion Capture for NBA 2K23
Moves such as layups, dunks, step-backs, pull-ups and his free throw routine among others were captured for 2K to put directly in the game. NBA 2K23 is available for pre-order now and is expected to be released on Sept. 8. Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for...
This Grizzles-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Memphis
The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA last season. Everyone knew their future was bright, but in winning 56 games and a playoff series, they made a statement:. The future is now. Unfortunately, they’re unlikely to replicate that success in 2022-23. Jaren Jackson Jr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knicks Talk 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz; Can Mavs Benefit?
The Dallas Mavericks still need another piece or two in order to be a true title contender.
What If The Phoenix Suns Signed This 7x NBA All-Star?
LaMarcus Aldridge is still a free agent on August 6, and I think the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.
Look: JJ Watt Has A Message For Arizona Cardinals Fans
On Saturday, State Farm Stadium opened its doors to welcome Cardinals fans for the "Red and White" training camp scrimmage. Star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled about the fan turnout for today's event. "Cards fans, just leaving the Red/White scrimmage today. Just wanted to give a quick thank you,"...
Former Suns And Nets Star Signs With New Team
Alan Williams, who played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, has signed with South East Melbourne Phoenix of The NBL.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers Rumors: LA Has Interest in Trading for Knicks Forward Cam Reddish
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Lakers have explored trade scenarios for Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Comments / 0