Lady Gaga confirms she will star in ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Folie à Deux’

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
This Flopped John Travolta Movie Is Now In Netflix’s Top 10
One of John Travolta’s flopped movies with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes is now on Netflix’s Top 10 list. The film called Trading Paint came out in 2019 and while also showcasing a 0% critic score, it also has a 31% audience score. The movie focused on Travolta’s character, Sam, who often races with his son Cam, but then Cam joins the team of one of Sam’s rivals. This prompts Sam to come out of retirement to return to racing.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage At The 1973 Academy Awards
It seems like just yesterday Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars… after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell,...
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
'American Idol' finalist hired a bodyguard after Nicole Kidman pulled her aside at a restaurant and told her to 'invest in security'
"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’
Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed
You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
Dakota Johnson Says Dad Don Johnson ‘Couldn’t Really Stop Me’ From Becoming an Actor
Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson wanted to see her go off to college, but the young actor was determined to follow in her parents' footsteps.
