Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey.  Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
MAYWOOD, IL
NFL football player pleads guilty to reckless driving in fatal car crash that killed his girlfriend

Former Washington Football player Deshazor Everett plead guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge that killed in girlfriend back in December of 2021. Everett was a captain for the Commanders football team during the time of this incident. The hard hitting safety plead guilty to the misdemeanor to reduce his initial charge from felony involuntary manslaughter to a misdemeanor.
WASHINGTON, DC
