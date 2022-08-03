Read on www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin
The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL football player pleads guilty to reckless driving in fatal car crash that killed his girlfriend
Former Washington Football player Deshazor Everett plead guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge that killed in girlfriend back in December of 2021. Everett was a captain for the Commanders football team during the time of this incident. The hard hitting safety plead guilty to the misdemeanor to reduce his initial charge from felony involuntary manslaughter to a misdemeanor.
People
20-Year-Old Aspiring Teacher Dies in 'Tragic' Accident at Tennessee Wagon Event: 'Such a Bright Star'
A Georgia woman known for her "beautiful smile" and "sass" was fatally injured during a wagon event in Tennessee last week, the Dalton Daily Citizen reported. During the event, 20-year-old Breanna Chadwick was struck by a gate after a horse ran into it, the Murray County Fire Department told the outlet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Father of Davenport Football Star Eyquan Cobb who was killed in a Drive-By shooting is asking for our help to find the killer
This case means a lot to me, because Eyquan Cobb is a follower of mine on social media. He had dreams of one day playing in the NFL, and last week his life was taken from not just us, but his Father. The 21-year-old football star at Davenport University in...
Comments / 0