Fulton, NY

Shineman Foundation To Be Gold Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale

OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Joseph Stanley Witkum

OSWEGO – Joseph Stanley Witkum of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 from complications of a stroke. Raised in South Tewksbury, Massachusetts, he was the son of M. Velma (Nuttall) Gath and Stanley Witkum. Joe is survived by his two children Todd...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Ehrlich Pest Control Night At Brewerton Speedway August 5 Results

BREWERTON, NY – The Ehrlich Pest Control Night at Brewerton Speedway last night, Friday, August 5, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[12]; 2. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 3. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[2]; 4. 60-Jackson Gill[7]; 5. 5H-Chris Hile[9]; 6. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[17]; 7. 24K-Nick Krause[4]; 8. 160-Max Hill[3]; 9. 8H-Max McLaughlin[11]; 10. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[13]; 11. X-Chad Phelps[8]; 12. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 13. 58M-Marshall Hurd[25]; 14. 36-Ben Bushaw[18]; 15. 34-Andrew Ferguson[20]; 16. 18$-Sean Beardsley[6]; 17. 7Z-Zachary Payne[16]; 18. 11T-Jeff Taylor[5]; 19. Z4-JJ Courcy[1]; 20. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[24]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[22]; 22. 4-Michelle Courcy[21]; 23. 9X-Tyler Trump[14]; 24. 19X-Andy Noto[19]; 25. 66M-Corbin Millar[23]
Oswego County Today

Highlights From Harborfest 2022

OSWEGO – If you were in Oswego last weekend, all the traffic may have clued you in that something special was happening. Harborfest once again celebrated its annual event after a long, two-year pandemic sabatical. As evidenced by the large crowd sizes and row after row of congested city...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Regional Truck & Trailer Night At Fulton Speedway August 6 Results

FULTON – The Regional Truck & Trailer Night at Fulton Speedway last night, Saturday, August 6, results are as follows:. Tracey Road Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[10]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[7]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[5]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[6]; 7. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[15]; 9. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[13]; 11. 42-Colton Wilson[16]; 12. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 13. 13-Teddy Starr[18]; 14. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 15. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 16. 15-Todd Root[9]; 17. 18$-Sean Beardsley[12]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[19]; 19. (DNS) 3K-AJ Kingsley.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13

Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Upgrades Medical Imaging Technology

OSWEGO – Oswego Health announced yesterday the installation of two OEC Elite CFD mobile C-arms with CMOS flat panel detectors (CFD) at Oswego Hospital. The CMOS flat detector allows radiologists to see more anatomy and delivers exceptional image quality at lower dose, using software features such as Live Zoom. The enhanced positioning and ease of use are also contributing to increased efficiency by optimizing the clinical workflow.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

