Shineman Foundation To Be Gold Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

Oswego County Announces Winners In Fair Housing Coloring Contest
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Housing Office recently hosted an awards ceremony to recognize the winners of this year’s Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest. Students from across the county are invited to participate by coloring their idea of what fair housing means. The contest is open...
OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament To Feature $10,000 Putting Contest
FULTON – Golfers in Oswego County Opportunities Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament will have a chance to putt for dough, big dough that is. The tournament will feature a putting contest sponsored by Big John Sales that offers golfers a chance to win $10,000. The putting contest is just one of the many contests and drawings that will be a part of the tournament.
Officials Remain Hopeful As Award-Winning Hospice Program Prepares To Close
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van To Visit Oswego County Fair August 19
SANDY CREEK, NY – Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek on Thursday, August 19, 2022. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment. To schedule an...
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
OCWNY Launches New Initiative To Highlight Area Employers
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego Health the week of Aug. 15 to share employment opportunities and insights about the current job market in its industry. Oswego Health is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, ranging from EVS technicians to...
Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
CULTURE Fest Coming To Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022
CNY – On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cuse Culture Legacy. Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park located at 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.
General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio Exam Instruction Offered
FULTON – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, the the Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a free 10-week course designed for Technician Class licensees who are interested in obtaining their General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio license. The class will meet on Tuesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the lower...
Jimmy Phelps Drives To Victory Lane For Second Win Of The Year At Brewerton Speedway
BREWERTON, NY – Jimmy Phelps started the 35-LapTracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature in the twelfth spot and had his car working no matter where he put it on the speedway on the way to the front. Phelps would move into second on a lap eleven restart and...
Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale
OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
Joseph Stanley Witkum
OSWEGO – Joseph Stanley Witkum of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 from complications of a stroke. Raised in South Tewksbury, Massachusetts, he was the son of M. Velma (Nuttall) Gath and Stanley Witkum. Joe is survived by his two children Todd...
Ehrlich Pest Control Night At Brewerton Speedway August 5 Results
BREWERTON, NY – The Ehrlich Pest Control Night at Brewerton Speedway last night, Friday, August 5, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[12]; 2. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 3. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[2]; 4. 60-Jackson Gill[7]; 5. 5H-Chris Hile[9]; 6. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[17]; 7. 24K-Nick Krause[4]; 8. 160-Max Hill[3]; 9. 8H-Max McLaughlin[11]; 10. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[13]; 11. X-Chad Phelps[8]; 12. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 13. 58M-Marshall Hurd[25]; 14. 36-Ben Bushaw[18]; 15. 34-Andrew Ferguson[20]; 16. 18$-Sean Beardsley[6]; 17. 7Z-Zachary Payne[16]; 18. 11T-Jeff Taylor[5]; 19. Z4-JJ Courcy[1]; 20. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[24]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[22]; 22. 4-Michelle Courcy[21]; 23. 9X-Tyler Trump[14]; 24. 19X-Andy Noto[19]; 25. 66M-Corbin Millar[23]
Highlights From Harborfest 2022
OSWEGO – If you were in Oswego last weekend, all the traffic may have clued you in that something special was happening. Harborfest once again celebrated its annual event after a long, two-year pandemic sabatical. As evidenced by the large crowd sizes and row after row of congested city...
Oswego County Joins National Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Program
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is working with the Wildlife Services Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife across a large portion of the county. Distribution in Oswego County is tentatively planned for Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday,...
Regional Truck & Trailer Night At Fulton Speedway August 6 Results
FULTON – The Regional Truck & Trailer Night at Fulton Speedway last night, Saturday, August 6, results are as follows:. Tracey Road Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[10]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[7]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[5]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[6]; 7. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[15]; 9. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[13]; 11. 42-Colton Wilson[16]; 12. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 13. 13-Teddy Starr[18]; 14. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 15. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 16. 15-Todd Root[9]; 17. 18$-Sean Beardsley[12]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[19]; 19. (DNS) 3K-AJ Kingsley.
Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13
Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
Oswego Health Upgrades Medical Imaging Technology
OSWEGO – Oswego Health announced yesterday the installation of two OEC Elite CFD mobile C-arms with CMOS flat panel detectors (CFD) at Oswego Hospital. The CMOS flat detector allows radiologists to see more anatomy and delivers exceptional image quality at lower dose, using software features such as Live Zoom. The enhanced positioning and ease of use are also contributing to increased efficiency by optimizing the clinical workflow.
OCSD Canceling Certain August 1 Day Programs Due To Power-Related Concerns
OSWEGO – OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin issued the following cancellation notice about tomorrow’s summer day programs due to power issues. More information can be found below:. -Dear Oswego City School District Parents and Guardians,. I am writing to share that due to a power-related concern, all summer...
