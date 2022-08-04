HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service

Read on digg.com
Shagra
2d ago
I subscribed to watch a few originals, otherwise the content is as always, outdated, boring and not worth the money. The price will generate this unplugged subscriber.
Reply(1)
11
CaptAmerica003
1d ago
So first HBO, then HBO GO, now HBO MAX is done too! I’m getting awfully sick of downloading and subscribing to your new and “improved” apps. Create one and stick the **** with it HBO
Reply
5
AP_001552.6750f49ab5dc466d99890ddf6ec507cc.1709
1d ago
I remember when HBO was good, had new movies come out every month. Now not really worth it.
Reply
5
Related
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Popculture
HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
purewow.com
Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3
If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
What the HBO Max-Discovery+ Merger Means for Viewers—and the Future of the Streaming Wars
The prestige streaming service wasn't axed. But the era of streaming-only movies appears to be receding
Cheapest Streaming Service in America
Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
Comments / 14