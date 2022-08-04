Effective: 2022-08-04 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Curry; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Southwestern Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 439 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saint Vrain, or 17 miles northwest of Portales, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portales, Melrose, Floyd, Saint Vrain, Cannon Air Force Base, Oasis State Park and Portair. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 359 and 383. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO