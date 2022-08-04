ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested in attempted robbery of rideshare driver

By Patrick Damp, Shelley Bortz
 2 days ago

2 arrested in attempted robbery of rideshare driver 02:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teens are in custody after an attempted robbery of a rideshare driver that took place early on Wednesday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., a woman ran up to a police officer saying she had been threatened at gunpoint by three men who were attempting to take her purse.

She told police she was a rideshare driver and had picked up a man at West Penn Hospital for a ride to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue. Once they arrived, the man asked her to turn onto Nittany Street.

When she parked the vehicle, the man took the keys out of the ignition and grabbed her purse. A scuffle ensued and she was able to wrestle him to the ground outside of the vehicle. As she tried to get her keys and purse back, two more men arrived and one of them pointed a gun at her.

However, he dropped it and ran along with the other two men once they saw a police vehicle pull up.

"Fortunately, a Zone 6 vehicle was on routine patrol in the area and observed what was happening and turned onto the street," Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Tom Huerbin said. "The actors dropped the purse and fled behind a residence."

Police were able to catch two of the three suspects on foot. Tejaun Davis, 18, and Kareem Harp, 16, were taken into custody.

A stolen gun was also taken into evidence.

Police are also investigating another robbery and carjacking the night before . It happened early Tuesday morning when four men wearing masks reportedly held up a rideshare driver and took his car.

Police recovered that vehicle about six hours later and took one man into custody.

Crimes against rideshare drivers are happening more often, and police said there are things drivers can do to ensure their safety.

"If it doesn't feel right, just drive," Huerbin said. "It's not worth the fare."

Public Safety
