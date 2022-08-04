Asia Stocks Set for Steady Open; Oil Extends Slide: Markets Wrap

Read on www.bloomberg.com
Related
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
3 Stocks to Sell Immediately
These companies are likely to be in increasing trouble in the next few months. Investors may want to move out of these as soon as possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Evercore says to brace for more volatility ahead of a 'dangerous month' as the bear market drags on
The bear market will drag on as the Federal Reserve stays hawkish, according to Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel. He warned investors to brace for a "dangerous month" where the sell-off could easily continue. Market uncertainty will likely continue until the Fed stops raising interest rates, Emanuel said. Investors should continue...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting
Stocks were choppy Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week. In addition to Big Tech earnings slated for release over the next several sessions, the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision is due out Wednesday afternoon. "The Fed is still in a very good position to deliver another 75...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These transformative growth stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
UPS puts limit on Amazon deliveries amid focus on bigger returns
July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it will not lift the number of packages it delivers for Amazon.com, its biggest customer, as it focuses on shipments with the highest financial returns.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Again as Tesla Stock Pops
Investors sifted through a busy news cycle on Thursday and decided they liked what they saw, with stocks ending higher for a third straight day. Things got started early this morning on word that the European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point). The rate hike marks the first for the ECB in 11 years, and comes as the central bank attempts to battle sizzling inflation and slowing economic growth across the eurozone.
Bloomberg
China’s Trade Surplus at Record as Exports Beat Expectations
China’s trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes. The nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July, surpassing the previous record set...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Bonuses Set for a Fall as Deals Dry Up
Some investment bankers could see bonuses shrink as much as 45% this year, while those on the M&A side could see a decline of 25%, as a slowdown in deals cuts into banks’ 2022 bonus pools. Charlie Wells reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
US Recession Odds Are Falling Fast, JPMorgan Trading Model Shows
Markets appear to have moved on from the furious debate on what is the right definition of a recession. A US economic downturn looks increasingly less likely in the eyes of the stock market, according to a measure of recession probabilities created by JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.
Bloomberg
Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Reinforces Crypto Status, Burns Shorts
The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing. Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange surged as much as 44% on Thursday, the most intraday since its 2021 direct listing, after announcing a partnership with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin. The rally puts the stock on track for a third straight day of gains and sets it up for a record weekly rally.
Comments / 0