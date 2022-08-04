ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HN11A_0h5JNJ4Z00

Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its would-be acquirer, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk , of necessary information or misrepresented details about its business. Musk originally made those charges to justify his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social platform, which he later claimed was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

That fate of that acquisition, which Musk agreed to without taking the time to examine the details of Twitter’s business, now rests with a Delaware court where Twitter sued to force Musk to complete the deal. The case is scheduled to go to trial on October 17.

The court’s decision could ultimately determine the future of a social platform used daily by 238 million people around the globe — a small audience by the standards of Facebook and other major platforms, but one that include political leaders, major entertainers and experts on a variety of subjects. Until January 2021, it was also home to the then-U.S. president, Donald Trump .

In an unexpected twist, Twitter was able to file its response to Musk before Musk's own counterclaims have surfaced in public. A judge ruled on Wednesday that Musk's counterclaim will be made public by Friday.

Parts of Musk’s counterclaim, however, were included in Twitter’s response. These include accusing the company of fraud and “delay tactics” and only providing Musk “sanitized, incomplete information” in answer to his questions about spam accounts and other company metrics. While Twitter has claimed that Musk is inventing reasons to get out of buying the company, Musk's lawyers say that Twitter is the one holding back the deal by “dragging its feet” and providing insufficient data to the billionaire's requests.

In a reply filed Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, Twitter calls Musk’s reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive.”

“The Counterclaims are a made-for-litigation tale that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense,” Twitter's response says. “Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations.”

At the same time, the response says, Musk also accused Twitter of breaching their agreement by “stonewalling” his information requests.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately return a message for comment Thursday.

Attorneys for Musk had wanted to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware court Wednesday. But Twitter attorneys complained that they needed more time to review and potentially redact Musk’s sealed filing, saying it refers “extensively” to internal Twitter information and data given to Musk.

Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. Among other things, Musk said he would restore Trump — who was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol — to the platform.

But Musk said in July that he wanted to back out of the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to hold him to the “seller-friendly” agreement.

Musk says Twitter has failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter argues that Musk, CEO of electric car maker and solar energy company Tesla Inc., is deliberately trying to tank the deal because market conditions have deteriorated and the acquisition no longer serves his interests.

Either Musk or Twitter would be entitled to a $1 billion breakup fee if the other party is found responsible for the agreement failing. Twitter wants more, however, and is seeking a court order of “specific performance” directing Musk to follow through with the deal.

___

Associated Press Writer Randall Chase contributed to this story from Dover, Delaware.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Swimmer Riley Gaines dodges Trump as he tries to kiss her on stage

Former President Donald Trump appeared to be snubbed on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Saturday night while welcoming swimmer Riley Gaines to the event. Gaines, who competed on behalf of the University of Kentucky against Lia Thomas (a biological male who identifies as a transgender...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

'I Had More Kids In Q2 Than They Made Cars!' Said Elon Musk About This Tesla Rival

The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and richest man in the world Elon Musk isn’t shy of trolling others on his Twitter Inc TWTR account. Musk's more than 102 million followers witnessed him make fun of global elites such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, criticized former president Donald Trump’s social media website Truth Social and shared a meme of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s face on former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Independent

Jon Stewart claps back after Tucker Carlson mocks his height and calls him ‘demented’

Comedian Jon Stewart has struck back after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked his height and called him “demented”. Mr Carlson targeted the former Daily Show host on his programme on Thursday night, saying that he looks like a “mental patient”. “He’s shrieking and dishevelled and very short. Really short, too short to date. Was he always that short? What happened? Where's he been in the last seven years? If you know, let us know. We want answers,” he added sarcastically. “Friends. Tonite I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date … and yet somehow, miraculously, I...
CELEBRITIES
biztoc.com

In Court Battle With Twitter, Elon Musk's Revelation On Indian Government

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through. Musk said that the social media giant jeopardised its third largest market by failing to disclose "risky" litigation against the Indian government. In a countersuit in a Delaware court which was filed under seal last Friday and made public Thursday, Musk also claimed that he was "hoodwinked" into signing the deal.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Inc.com

At Tesla's Shareholder Meeting, Elon Musk Made a Surprising Revelation About Success

Like almost everything about the company, Tesla's annual shareholder meetings are, well, different. For one, people actually attend. Yes, I know, there are people who attend shareholder meetings for other public companies, but those people are usually there because they are paid to be there. They aren't loud, and they don't usually cheer when the CEO of the company takes the stage. Oh, and those meetings aren't usually held on a gigafactory floor.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk's bid was able to keep Twitter's share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter's Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Elon Musk’s Response To Twitter In Ongoing Buyout Saga Expected Friday

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s response to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)’s lawsuit aiming to force him to complete his $44 billion buyout offer is expected to be released publicly by Friday evening at the latest. Musk’s team wanted to file a public version of their response and counterclaims by Wednesday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.They remain friends...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk reveals Twitter deal 'should proceed' if key condition met

Elon Musk has revealed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter 'should proceed', if a key condition is met by the social media giant. “If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms,” Musk tweeted in the early hours of Saturday morning. “However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy