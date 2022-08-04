Florida Rabbi Among Clergy Filing Lawsuits Against State's Abortion Ban Says Law Violates Religious Freedom

Read on www.insideedition.com
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Texas Republicans sue law firm Sidley Austin and threaten to disbar all of its attorneys because they 'paid for staff to travel for abortions'
Texas Republicans have sued law firm Sidley Austin and threatened to have its attorneys disbarred because they allegedly paid for staff to travel for abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned. In a letter that was posted on Twitter, the Republicans demanded that the law firm 'act accordingly' and preserve...
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
“Now they’re coming for doctors”: GOP blocks Senate bill to protect abortion providers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blocked Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass legislation that would protect doctors who provide legal abortion care from right-wing threats and attacks.
Seven Florida clergy members of different faiths link up for spate of lawsuits against post-Roe abortion bills
Seven Florida clergy members have filed lawsuits against the state’s abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down Roe v Wade.The group, which includes two Christians, three Jews, one Unitarian Universalist and a Buddhist, argues that the ban, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in April, violates their freedom to practice their religious faith, The Washington Post exclusively reported.The ban impedes those seeking abortion from moving forward with the procedure if they’re past 15 weeks pregnancy, regardless of whether the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. Providers can also be prosecuted if they aid in...
A Michigan man who referred to abortion as 'genocide' was charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood
An inquiry into a fire at the Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, Michigan, led to a federal charge against a man who referred to abortion as "genocide."
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Jews, Muslims and others say Roe vs. Wade reversal threatens their religious freedom
For 25 years Rabbi Barry Silver has served as the spiritual leader of L’Dor Va-Dor, a progressive synagogue in Boynton Beach, Fla. Like most congregational rabbis, he offers a Jewish perspective on major life events, giving weekly sermons, performing weddings, funerals and baby namings, and occasionally counseling congregants wrestling with whether to have an abortion.
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access
Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Elite Daily
Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today
Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
Federal judge blocks Biden administration guidance on transgender students
A federal judge from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on July 15, 2022, struck down a Department of Education order that aims to protect transgender students and workers from discrimination. The Biden administration released the challenged guidance in response to recent legislation passed by...
Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt
A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan library faces closure after voters reject millage over LGBTQ literature
(The Center Square) – Patmos Library in Michigan's Jamestown Township may face closure next year after voters rejected a millage renewal on Tuesday in protest of some graphic LGTBQ content in the library’s collection. Voters defeated the millage by 62% to 37%, or 763 votes. Bridge Michigan reported...
buzzfeednews.com
Abortion Rights Will Remain Protected In Kansas After Voters Defeated A Proposed Constitutional Amendment
Kansas voters rejected an attempt to strip abortion protections from their state constitution on Tuesday, protecting people’s right to end a pregnancy in the Great Plains state as nationwide access continues to crumble. According to preliminary election results, 59% voted against the Value Them Both amendment, which would have...
