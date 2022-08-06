ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business leaders’ concern over Liz Truss plan for bonfire of EU regulations

By Andrew Woodcock
 3 days ago

Business leaders have voiced concern over Liz Truss ’s plans for a bonfire of Brussels regulations, after she said that slashing EU red tape would be “a priority” in her plan to tackle the expected recession.

Speaking ahead of a business round-table on Friday, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson announced plans for a working group of industry leaders to help draw up new UK-only regulations in time for a “sunset deadline” of 2023 for the abolition of EU-derived laws which she believes are holding back the economy.

Ms Truss said the UK had not moved fast enough to “take full advantage of Brexit ”. As prime minister, she would “make it a priority to slash EU red tape” in order to boost economic growth.

But the Institute of Directors made clear that diverging from EU rules was not a demand of companies facing a cost of living crisis which the Bank of England believes could result in inflation above 13 per cent and five consecutive quarters of negative growth.

IOD director of policy and governance Roger Barker said: “The scrapping of laws based purely on the fact that they derive from the EU is not a priority for business.

“UK business needs law and regulation which is effective and proportionate. Regulatory reform should not be driven by the political motive of seeking to justify the UK’s exit from the EU.”

Ms Truss said that reform of EU finance sector controls known as Solvency II and MiFID would be a crucial part of supply-side reforms which she hopes will attract new investment to the UK.

She has promised to create new low-regulation investment zones and “full-fat freeports” across the UK to encourage business activity.

And she has sought to woo the business community by promising to reverse Mr Sunak’s 1.25 per cent hike in national insurance and scrap his plans to increase corporation tax from 19 to 25 per cent.

“As prime minister, the British people can trust me to unleash investment and boost economic growth right across the country,” she said.

“For too long, we have allowed those who create wealth and high-quality jobs – dynamic businesses and hard-working people – to be weighed down by onerous EU bureaucracy.

“We haven’t moved fast enough to take full advantage of Brexit. I’ll make it a priority to slash EU red tape and ensure we have the right tools in place to attract investment and deliver growth.

“This is just one way we’ll tackle the cost of living crisis and put money back into the pockets of hard-working people.

"The way to tackle the cost of living crisis is by growing the economy and we cannot tax our way to growth. My economic plan will get our economy moving by reforming the supply side, getting EU regulation off our statute books, and cutting taxes.”

Dr Barker said: “Measures which reduce the burden of business taxation would be welcomed by the business community. The priority should be to reverse April’s hike in national insurance, which imposed higher costs on business at precisely the wrong time.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak unveiled plans to boost house-building by making it less attractive for developers to build up “land banks”.

The former chancellor said he would require developers to build on land which already has planning permission before being granted more permissions in the same area.

Councils would be given enhanced compulsory purchase order powers to buy back land at a discount if it is not built on within an agreed timeframe, and a levy would be imposed where permissions are not used within a certain period.

The measures are designed to make the Conservatives more attractive to a younger generation of voters unable to buy their own homes, while sticking to his promise to end the green belt development opposed by many Tory members.

Mr Sunak said: “As Conservatives, we are the standard-bearers for capitalism because we know it is the only way to deliver a better tomorrow for our children and grandchildren.

“But we can’t expect those future generations to share our belief in capitalism if they can’t get their hands on capital.

“That’s why I will do whatever it takes to build housing that is affordable and plentiful, while protecting the green belt – spreading the joy and fulfilment of home ownership, building the next generation of Conservative voters and keeping Labour out of power.”

The Independent

John Lewis boss says over 50s need to go back to work to solve labour shortage

The head of John Lewis has encouraged people over-50 who retired after the pandemic to return to work in a bid to solve critical labour shortages. Dame Sharon White blamed the current record-high inflation in the UK on the “great resignation” of one million workers. “Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday. It comes as almost...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

All deliveries and collections will shut down during mail strike, union warns

All Royal Mail deliveries and collections will be “shut down” across Scotland during four days of strike action, a union has warned.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says services will be disrupted as a result of the industrial action, set to take place on August 26 and 31 as well as September 8 and 9 in a dispute over pay.Royal Mail says workers have been offered a 5.5% rise, but the union says the rise reflects a 2% pay increase, a further 1.5% in exchange for a change in terms and conditions as well as a £500 bonus.Our members don't want...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns of ‘catastrophe’ over soaring energy bills ‘on scale of pandemic’

Martin Lewis has desperately warned of a “national crisis on the scale of the pandemic” as energy bills continue to soar amid a devastating cost of living crisis. The Money Saving Expert founder delivered an impassioned interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today in which he urged the “zombie government” to take urgent action. “When you know there’s a crisis of magnificent propotions coming, you start dealing with it now,” he said. “What we are facing right now is a financial emergency that risks lives.”It comes as Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK children ‘lack understanding and awareness of cyber bullying’

Children and their parents in the UK have “important gaps in their knowledge” around cyber bullying, a new report on online safety says, warning that both are failing to properly identify it despite many young people being affected.A study by cyber security firm McAfee found that more than half of children in the UK (56%) had suffered from name-calling – much higher than a global average of 40%.And while 56% of UK parents worry that their child is being cyber bullied and 37% worried that their child could be a cyber bully themselves, both of these figures were well below...
U.K.
The Independent

Royal Mail: Why are postal workers going on strike?

More than 115,000 postal workers across the UK are set to go on strike in the coming weeks in what the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said would be the biggest strike of the summer so far.The decision to take industrial action was made after a recent ballot, with members voting by a landslide to do so.Postal workers will go on strike on Friday (26 August) and Wednesday (31 August), as well as on Thursday (8 September) and Friday (9 September).Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming strike action:Why are UK postal workers going on strike?The CWU has said that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Climate and energy leadership nowhere to be seen as heatwave returns

It is hotter than ever. The country is tinder-dry. There were more wildfires in the single month of July than during all of last year.During the recent heatwave, temperatures exceeded 40C and scores of houses burnt down on the edge of London. Another damaging heatwave is on its way. Water restrictions are now in force.These catastrophic climate conditions have been knowingly fuelled for decades by unrepentant oil companies – all now giddy on their highest profits in history.The unsurprising result: People are furious. If that wasn’t bad enough, unchecked energy bills threaten to lay waste to the already precarious...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

NHS period website omits word ‘girls’ amid health service’s bid for inclusivity

An NHS website aimed at providing guidance on menstruation has removed the word “girls” from its pages.Bloody Brilliant, a period information website that was created for NHS Wales and the Welsh government last August, now refers to those with periods as “young people who bleed” and “half the world’s population”.The words “women” and “female” appear a handful of times across the nearly two dozen pages of guidance on Bloody Brilliant.Instead, the website opts for direct messaging, referring to readers as “you” to convey information about periods.On its page about what periods are, it reads: “Your period or menstruation (that’s...
HEALTH
The Independent

Almost a third of Homes for Ukraine sponsors ‘struggling’ with the rising cost of living, ONS says

Almost a third of current and previous Homes for Ukraine hosts reported struggling with the rising cost of living, the first ONS survey of the scheme has found. 21 percent of respondents reported that the soaring cost of living affected their ability to provide support to Ukrainian refugees “quite a lot”. A further nine percent said it affected their ability to help “very much”.The survey, which received responses from 17,702 people, found that some sponsors have had to leave the Homes for Ukraine scheme because they can no longer afford it. Of the hosts who signed up to house Ukrainians...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Workers at industrial sites stage unofficial strike action

Workers have staged unofficial strikes at a number of industrial sites over pay.Sources told the PA news agency that the action has affected construction and maintenance work.The walkouts are the latest in a series of stoppages hitting sectors including the railways, courts and postal services amid growing unrest in the face of the worsening cost-of-living crisis.An Ineos spokesperson at the Grangemouth site in central Scotland said: “We can confirm that a number of contractors employed by third parties are taking unofficial industrial action at the Ineos Grangemouth site as part of a nationwide protest event.“Our manufacturing and fuel distribution operations are unaffected.“The site has a very good working relationship with the contracting companies and their employees at Grangemouth, including those operating under the NAECI agreement.“We are disappointed that the protesters have chosen to use the Ineos Grangemouth site as one of their backdrops for their unofficial action today.” Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Chinese envoy tells Australia to show 'caution' over Taiwan

Australia’s recent change of government was a chance to “reset” its troubled relationship with China, but the new administration must “handle the Taiwan question with caution,” a Chinese envoy said on Wednesday.Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said he was “surprised” that Australia had signed a statement with the United States and Japan that condemned China’s firing of missiles into Japanese waters in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week.“We hope that the Australian side could take China-Australia relations with serious attitude. Take the ‘One China’ principle seriously, handle the Taiwan question with caution,”...
CHINA
The Independent

Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that traders worry will show upward pressure on prices still is too strong for the Federal Reserve to ease off interest rate hikes.Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices edged lower.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Tuesday for its fourth daily decline following disappointing earnings reports.Data on Wednesday are expected to show headline U.S. inflation in July eased from the previous month's four-decade high of 9.1%. But a survey by FactSet found traders expect core inflation, which strips out volatile food and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Half of UK adults ‘don’t contact GP within six months of finding cancer symptom’

Half of UK adults with a possible cancer symptom do not contact their GP within six months, despite spotting changes to their body, research suggests.A YouGov poll of 2,468 people for Cancer Research UK found that just 48% of those who had experienced a red flag symptom – including coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss and a new or unusual lump – contacted their GP within half a year.Not telling a doctor about unusual health changes or possible cancer symptoms reduces the chances of an early cancer diagnosis, leading to potentially devastating outcomes.For example, when diagnosed at stage one –...
CANCER
The Associated Press

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Australia’s Qantas airlines asks top executives to become baggage handlers amid labour crisis

Australia’s national carrier Qantas Airways Limited has sought the support of its executives and managers at the baggage haul amid an ongoing labour crisis.The airline, which has been facing staff shortage, circulated a memo calling “at least 100 managers and executives” to help the ground staff in Sydney and Melbourne.“You will be fully trained to safely carry out the functions you are supporting,” wrote chief operating office Colin Hughes in the note, reported 7News.com.au. “During your time in the contingency programme, you’ll be an embedded resource with the ground handling partners.“This means you’ll receive a roster, be scheduled to...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

