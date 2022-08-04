Read on www.king5.com
WWEEK
Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic
After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
pethelpful.com
Video of Corgi's Racing at Cannon Beach Is the Ultimate Timeline Cleanse
Forget whatever you knew about the racing world. Whether that's racecars, track runners or horses. None of those races has anything on this race we discovered from Cannon Beach in Oregon. This irresistibly adorable race puts all the other ones to shame. And we’re already planning a trip there for the next race!
picturecorrect.com
Interesting Photo of the Day: Oregon Coast
Oregon has to be one of the most beautiful places in the U.S. What makes it interesting are the different biomes and microclimates you can find in the region. For instance, while Western Oregon is typically wet, Eastern Oregon is more of a large steppe. The coastline, meanwhile, is a mixture of sandy beaches, sand dunes and massive cliffs. When photographer Austin was traveling along the northernmost part of the Oregon coast, he took the following image around Astoria. The image gives a hint of how much like paradise the place really is:
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Three-alarm fire destroys Longview home
A three-alarm fire destroyed a residence Saturday morning, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Chronicle
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, Kevin Mills, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent...
waheagle.com
Deputies rescue man in river
On August 1, around 6:40 p.m., a birdwatching couple at the Skamokawa Resort reported seeing a small skiff capsizing with one person in the water. Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Department Sgt. John Mason and Deputy Sheriff Lucas Getman responded in the department patrol boat, Sheriff Mark Howie reported, and by about 7:18 p.m., the man was rescued from the middle of the shipping channel near Skamokawa Vista Park in extremely choppy waters.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 2, 2022
• CLIFFORD C. FRIDLEY, 69, Centralia, died July 26 in Tacoma. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MILDRED E. LEHMAN, 92, Centralia, died at her residence in Centralia July 27. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Attorneys argue for the release of Grays Harbor County man sentenced to life as a teen
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett was 16 years old when he was convicted of killing his parents and brother in 1995. In a Grays Harbor County courtroom Thursday, Bassett’s attorney argued he’s a poster child for rehabilitation and called for his release. “[Bassett] committed an...
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
KXL
Human Remains Found On Kelso Property
KELSO, Wash. — Detectives served a search warrant after learning that a body was found on a property. Human remains were found on Holcomb Road east of Interstate 5 this past Saturday. An autopsy has been conducted. The person’s family has not yet been notified of their death.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
Chronicle
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
