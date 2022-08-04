ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, WA

WWEEK

Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic

After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
ASTORIA, OR
pethelpful.com

Video of Corgi's Racing at Cannon Beach Is the Ultimate Timeline Cleanse

Forget whatever you knew about the racing world. Whether that's racecars, track runners or horses. None of those races has anything on this race we discovered from Cannon Beach in Oregon. This irresistibly adorable race puts all the other ones to shame. And we’re already planning a trip there for the next race!
CANNON BEACH, OR
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Oregon Coast

Oregon has to be one of the most beautiful places in the U.S. What makes it interesting are the different biomes and microclimates you can find in the region. For instance, while Western Oregon is typically wet, Eastern Oregon is more of a large steppe. The coastline, meanwhile, is a mixture of sandy beaches, sand dunes and massive cliffs. When photographer Austin was traveling along the northernmost part of the Oregon coast, he took the following image around Astoria. The image gives a hint of how much like paradise the place really is:
ASTORIA, OR
waheagle.com

Deputies rescue man in river

On August 1, around 6:40 p.m., a birdwatching couple at the Skamokawa Resort reported seeing a small skiff capsizing with one person in the water. Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Department Sgt. John Mason and Deputy Sheriff Lucas Getman responded in the department patrol boat, Sheriff Mark Howie reported, and by about 7:18 p.m., the man was rescued from the middle of the shipping channel near Skamokawa Vista Park in extremely choppy waters.
SKAMOKAWA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 2, 2022

• CLIFFORD C. FRIDLEY, 69, Centralia, died July 26 in Tacoma. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MILDRED E. LEHMAN, 92, Centralia, died at her residence in Centralia July 27. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
KELSO, WA
KXL

Human Remains Found On Kelso Property

KELSO, Wash. — Detectives served a search warrant after learning that a body was found on a property. Human remains were found on Holcomb Road east of Interstate 5 this past Saturday. An autopsy has been conducted. The person’s family has not yet been notified of their death.
KELSO, WA
Chronicle

Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday

Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.

