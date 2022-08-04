Oregon has to be one of the most beautiful places in the U.S. What makes it interesting are the different biomes and microclimates you can find in the region. For instance, while Western Oregon is typically wet, Eastern Oregon is more of a large steppe. The coastline, meanwhile, is a mixture of sandy beaches, sand dunes and massive cliffs. When photographer Austin was traveling along the northernmost part of the Oregon coast, he took the following image around Astoria. The image gives a hint of how much like paradise the place really is:

ASTORIA, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO