Packaging Market Recorded a 3.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Driven by Growth of Food Delivery & Takeaway Market -17000+ Technavio Reports

Quarterly results include record Earnings Per Share and a sequential reduction in debt. Capital structure milestones achieved through the retirement of all remaining high-yield debt, completion of the $50 million share repurchase authorization, and an extension and increase of the revolving credit facility. Subsequent to quarter-end, Ryerson increased its dividend and approved a $75 million share repurchase authorization. Ryerson continues to invest in value-added services, as well as new plants, equipment and digital systems across our intelligent service center network to enhance the customer experience.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO