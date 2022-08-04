ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Packaging Market Recorded a 3.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Driven by Growth of Food Delivery & Takeaway Market -17000+ Technavio Reports

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wellness Tourism Market to grow by USD 327.56 Bn, increase in mental illness to boost market growth, Accor SA and Cal A Vie Health Spa emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Wellness Tourism Market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The latest report expects the market to register an incremental growth of USD 327.56 billion, at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Market Research#Market Trends#Product Market#Emerging Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mea#Conv
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

A tumbling stock market is the ideal opportunity for long-term investors to purchase promising growth stocks at a discount. These three innovative companies are transforming their respective industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

SQM: A Core EV Value Chain Stock With High Growth And Low Valuation

Summary SQM should grow LCE volumes 30% a year to YE25. As a low-cost producer, it has high margins and significant free cash flow. The stock is at a 30% discount vs. historical valuation and vs. peer Albemarle. My YE23 price target is US$143 +50%. SQM is a core holding.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ryerson Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Quarterly results include record Earnings Per Share and a sequential reduction in debt. Capital structure milestones achieved through the retirement of all remaining high-yield debt, completion of the $50 million share repurchase authorization, and an extension and increase of the revolving credit facility. Subsequent to quarter-end, Ryerson increased its dividend and approved a $75 million share repurchase authorization. Ryerson continues to invest in value-added services, as well as new plants, equipment and digital systems across our intelligent service center network to enhance the customer experience.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Semiconductor Company Axcelis Technologies Charges Past Earnings Expectations

Axcelis provides equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, a thriving industry with ever-increasing applications. The company reported strong quarterly revenue numbers and higher-than-anticipated revenue for the year. Supply chain and logistics have been a drag on margins, while a U.S./China trade war looms large. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy