Tania Tome accepted the Invitation to be an Official Member, Thought Leader & Influencer of Forbes Coach Council

The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Easter service, April 23, 2022, in Moscow. Over the past six months, Russia has fortified its economic defenses after Western countries pummeled it with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the crackdown, the Kremlin continues to rake in billions in oil and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Like Bill Gates before him, Mark Zuckerberg is having a ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment | John Naughton
His company’s motto is ‘move fast and break things’ – but if it doesn’t move fast it’ll soon be broke
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
China now has the most companies on the Fortune 500 list
Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue for the ninth consecutive year, and for the 17th time since Fortune magazine began ranking companies by size in 1995. Fortune on Wednesday released its annual Fortune Global 500 list, a ranking of the largest and most profitable corporations worldwide. Saudi Aramco, the sixth-largest company in the world by revenue, is now the globe's most profitable company, with $105 billion in earnings, according to Fortune.
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation is easing worldwide with a weekly 17% cases decline and 11% deaths decrease though Japan continues to surge with one-quarter of the infections as well as a daily record 247,830 cases plus 215 daily deaths, the most in five months. On Sunday, Japan...
Voices: The Commonwealth Games are rooted in slavery – it’s time to axe them
“The Commonwealth Games are little more than a PR exercise for Rule Britannia,” a friend of mine said during a discussion about the major sporting event.While the games is an opportunity for talented athletes from various walks of life to showcase their abilities on a world stage, and potentially change their individual lives, I’ll admit that the concept of it sticks in my throat a bit. I love a good game as much as the next person, but it sticks in my throat because the Commonwealth, as an institution, is rooted in chattel slavery and the brutalisation of African...
POLITICO
Blinken in South Africa to seek support over Russia-Ukraine war
He visited a museum commemorating how the country’s Black youths helped to end white racist rule.
What Has This 100-Year-Old Business Done to Ensure Its Longevity? Its CEO Follows These 7 Leadership Principles.
USAA president and CEO Wayne Peacock breaks it down.
Washington Examiner
China unveils its Taiwan ambitions and enters new era of escalation
China suspended cooperation with the United States on climate change, criminal justice, and drug enforcement issues on Friday. Beijing also canceled military communications and maritime deconfliction with the U.S. In the context of People's Liberation Army weapons drills surrounding Taiwan, it is increasingly clear that Xi Jinping's regime has embraced...
Chinese officials say military exercise is ‘self-defence’ act in response to Pelosi in Taiwan
Chinese officials said that live-fire military exercises around Taiwan are an act of “self-defence” in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the country.Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the “US made provocations first, and China was compelled to act in self-defence,” claiming the “one China principal is what underpins the peace and security in the Taiwan Strait.“Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said the activities “unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability,” and China is using “force instead of peaceful means.The speaker of the House of Representatives is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensionsNancy Pelosi says visit was to honour ‘bedrock promise’ to ‘always stand with Taiwan’Nancy Pelosi says US wants Taiwan to have ‘freedom with security’
freightwaves.com
Saber-rattling in Taiwan Strait stokes new supply chain threat
China will conduct live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit — exercises that are expected to breach Taiwan’s territorial waters and block some busy international shipping lanes. Any escalation of tensions would...
BluSky Restoration Announces Merger With Massachusetts-Based Pro-Care Disaster Restoration Services
Combined Company Will Operate 49 Offices Serving the U.S. Coast to Coast. DENVER, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Woburn, Massachusetts-based Pro-Care Disaster Restoration Services. The merged companies will continue as BluSky...
Fast Company
Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change
As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
Wellness Tourism Market to grow by USD 327.56 Bn, increase in mental illness to boost market growth, Accor SA and Cal A Vie Health Spa emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Wellness Tourism Market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The latest report expects the market to register an incremental growth of USD 327.56 billion, at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and...
